Australian media house takes fresh dig at Virat Kohli after comparing him with a panda

It is tough to find love in the Australian media for a non-Australian cricketer at his peak. Something similar is happening with Indian skipper Virat Kohli who is being targetted despite India playing against Australia’s biggest rival – England. The 29-year-old batsman was a part of another dig by FOX Sports Australia when they analysed his ‘favourite shot in England’. The media house posted a video posted on Facebook which is a compilation of Kohli getting out in slips multiple times during India’s last tour of England.

In all these dismissals, Kohli can be seen opening the face of his bat and edging the ball to the slips. FOX Sports Australia tried to mock the Indian skipper for his weakness against balls pitched outside off. “Virat Kohli’s favourite shot in England,” it captioned the video which also had a shot of the England cricket team celebrating after winning the series which was played in 2014.

The Indian skipper had himself admitted to his failure on that tour and decided to play county cricket for preparation this time. However, an injury had forced him to miss out on the matches. Despite his poor form on the last tour, a dig like this was uncalled for, felt many fans of the Indian skipper.

But then, this isn’t the first time when FOX Sports Australia have poked fun at Kohli. During the India-Australia Test series last year on March, they had run a poll, asking fans to vote for the vettel (sports villain) of the week. The four nominees were a panda, a kitten, a dog and India captain Kohli.

“Recent events have prompted a return of our Vettel of The Week award. Kids, ask your grandparents. The rest of you know the drill,” read the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, the first Test between India and England started on Tuesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. After winning the toss, England skipper Joe Root decided to bat first in slightly overcast conditions. India made a few surprise decisions by leaving out Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI while England played Adil Rashid ahead of Moeen Ali.