  • MORE MARKET STATS

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson set to bid adieu to competitive cricket

By: |
November 2, 2020 9:16 PM

While Watson has not made any official announcement, it has been learnt that after CSK ended their IPL campaign on Sunday with a win over Kings XI Punjab, the senior player told his teammates about the decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Shane Watson has played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is at the international level.

Top Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has decided to call time on his competitive cricket career after Chennai Super Kings’ exit from the Indian Premier League.

While Watson has not made any official announcement, it has been learnt that after CSK ended their IPL campaign on Sunday with a win over Kings XI Punjab, the senior player told his teammates about the decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Related News

This season, he has scored 299 runs in 11 games.

The 39-year-old Watson is one of the few players to have won the IPL with two different teams.

He was a star for Rajasthan Royals during the inaugural edition (472 runs and 17 wickets) and in 2018, his century in the final post his international retirement won it for CSK, who had just come back from a two-year ban.

During the triumphant 2018 season, Watson amassed 555 runs and picked up six wickets.

A sought-after player in the T20 format, Watson has 3874 runs in 145 IPL games with four hundreds and 21 fifties. He also has 92 wickets.
Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody paid a tribute on twitter.

“The curtain closes on a remarkable @IPL career. Congratulations mate you’ve done yourself proud and made every team you’ve played in so complete,” Moody tweeted.

In the final against Mumbai Indians last year, he nearly won it for his team despite batting with a bloodied knee.

He has played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is at the international level.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Australian all-rounder Shane Watson set to bid adieu to competitive cricket
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1I retire, not from game, but COVID-19 negativity and fear, posts ace shuttler PV Sindhu
2Out-of-turn promotion for star sprinter Dutee Chand, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
3KKR skipper Eoin Morgan on IPL play-off hopes: ‘We couldn’t have done anything more, up to Gods now’