Australian all-rounder John Hastings reveals serious lung issue, puts career on hold

John Hastings had retired from One-Day and Four-Day cricket last year. (Source: Reuters)

Australian all-rounder John Hastings has revealed that if he continues to play cricket, he will risk damage or even death. While speaking to RSN’s the Breakfast Club, Hastings said that he has a serious lung problem which is causing persistent bleeding everytime he bowls. The 32-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder will be sidelined for the 8th edition of Big Bash League where he had signed with the Sydney Sixers in May as doctors seek to pinpoint the cause of the problem.

“It’s something that, over probably the last three or four months, has been a really difficult period for me,” the former Melbourne Stars captain Hastings said while adding that he has undergone an extensive amount of testing but has failed to find the cause of problem. “It’s basically every time I’ve been trying to gear up and get ready to bowl, I’ve been coughing up blood.”

Hastings said that he will not be able to bowl this year and if the situation is not sorted out, in future too.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It’s pretty shattering. I’ve come to terms with it now, but over the last four or five months it’s been a very, very tough period,” he said. Hastings added that he has played the sport all his life and wants to play tournaments all around the world – a reason why he retired early from the longer format of the game.

“To see it maybe slipping away, it’s pretty tough to take,” he said.

The all-rounder has represented his nation in one Test, 29 ODIs and nine T20Is. He had spent seven years with Melbourne Stars before returning to New South Wales to play with the Sixers. He had retired from one-day and four-day cricket in 2017.

“It’s literally just bowling. It’s not running. I can do boxing weight sessions, rowing, anything like that, but as soon as the pressure (of bowling) at the crease at match intensity, when I step it up, literally I burst blood vessels in my lungs and I walk back to my mark and cough up some blood,” he said.