Australia vs Zimbabwe: Aaron Finch smashes 172, registers highest ever individual T20I score

Aaron Finch scores highest T20 score. (Twitter/CA)

Australian opener Aaron Finch on Tuesday made a world record by scoring the highest ever T20I score by an individual. The right-hand batsman broke his own record when he reached 160 off 71 balls against Zimbabwe in first out of three T20s. His road to 160 runs comprised of sixteen fours and nine sixes. He was dismissed after a hit-wicket at 172. His teammate Chris Lynn celebrated his innings and tweeted: “Finchy doing Finchy things!!! BOOM # ByeByeBall.”

Finch along with his opening partner D’Arcy Short, who played a 46 runs innings from 42, Australia set a new record for highest partnership in men’s T20Is, surpassing the previous record of 171 set by Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson against Pakistan in 2016.

The Aussies were also close to making another record. They were on road to become the first men’s team to bat through 20 over without losing a single wicket, before Short was dismissed with four balls remaining. Finch was bowled on the penultimate bowl of their innings.

Finch is leading the side and after Zimbabwe, his team will play Pakistan.