Australia vs West Indies: Smith, Coulter-Nile lead Australia to 288 all out after top-order meltdown

Published: June 6, 2019

The chase will be an interesting one as Jason Holder has a strong batting line up with star batsmen like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.
Former skipper Steve Smith led Australia’s fightback after West Indies fast bowlers ripped through the top order. Smith scored 73 off 103 balls and was involved in crucial partnerships with Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Nathan Coulter Nile smashed 92 off 60 balls and his late surge helped Australia reach a fighting total of 288.

After winning the toss and sending the Aussies into bat, the West Indies pacers looked in control as they got 4 quick wickets. With Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell already back in the pavilion, Steve Smith anchored the innings beautifully.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey chipped in with a 55-ball 45, which was studded with five boundaries, for an invaluable 68-run stand for the sixth wicket with Smith to resurrect the Australian innings before Coulter-Nile played the innings of his life.

Australia and West Indies are facing off in the 10th match of the World Cup. Australia lost the toss and was put in to bat by the West Indies captain Jason Holder. Both teams are fresh from wins in their previous matches and will hope to continue their winning streak.

The chase will be an interesting one as Jason Holder has a strong batting line up with star batsmen like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Russell did not get a chance to bat in their last match as the West Indies batsman chased the small total with ease.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

