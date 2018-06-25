Australia vs Peru LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Australia will take on Peru in a Group C encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. It is the last round of Group C and France have already qualified for the next round.

Australia vs Peru LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Australia will take on Peru in a Group C encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. It is the last round of Group C and France have already qualified for the next round. With a hard-fought draw against Denmark in their previous encounter, Australia kept their hopes for progression alive. A victory for the Socceroos, however, would not guarantee an advancement to the knockouts as they will rely on France to defeat the Danes. Australian forward Tomi Juric on what kind of performance Australia should give against Peru said:”Quite simple. To win. Continue playing the way we have, improve on that as well. Minimize mistakes and maximize our opportunities in front of goal.” A slender defeat to France in their last encounter ended Peru’s Campaign. Los Incas take on Socceroos to salvage some pride. Australia’s record against South American teams is not something they can boast off; they have drawn one game, against Chile in 1974, and lost two.

When will Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 26, 2018.

Where will Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Australia vs Peru, FIFA world cup will be held at Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

What time will Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

AUSTRALIA

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (Brighton/ENG), Danny Vukovic (Genk/BEL), Brad Jones (Feyenoord/NED)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor/TUR), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos/JPN), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings/KOR), James Meredith (Millwall/ENG), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers Zurich/SUI)

Midfielders: Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa/ENG), Jackson Irvine (Hull/ENG), Robbie Kruse (Bochum/GER), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers/ENG), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli/KSA), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield/ENG), Tom Rogic (Celtic/SCO)

Forwards: Tim Cahill (Millwall/ENG), Tomi Juric (FC Lucerne/SUI), Matthew Leckie (Hertha Berlin/GER), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds/JPN), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian/SCO)

PERU

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz/MEX), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal)

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Lobos/MEX), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz/MEX), Alberto Rodríguez (Junior/COL), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla/MEX), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo/BRA)

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos/MEX), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz/MEX), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo/BRA), Edison Flores (Aalborg/DEN), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers/USA), Renato Tapia (Feyernoord/NED), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City/USA)

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford/ENG), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia/MEX), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv/RUS), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo/BRA)