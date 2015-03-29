​​ ​
  3. Australia vs New Zealand: Well-matched

Australia vs New Zealand: Well-matched

With 50-50 odds, the World Cup final promises to be a keenly contested match. Here’s how Australia & New Zealand stack up.

Updated: March 29, 2015 10:27 AM

The big clash will be between team captains Michael Clarke and Brendon McCullum; the second battle would rage between Trent Boult, David Warner and Steve Smith. The opening of the match would be crucial as pressure would mount later.
Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert

Australia vs New Zealand
ICC Cricket World Cup final
Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 29, 9 am IST

* First World Cup final for New Zealand, fifth for Australia

* The two have played against each other nine times so far at World Cups. Australia won six times, Kiwis won thrice

cricket world cup, cricket world cup 2015, australia vs new zealand, australia vs new zealand cricket, australia vs new zealand 2015 world cup, aus vs nz world cup 2015, aus vs nz, world cup final 2015

cricket world cup, cricket world cup 2015, australia vs new zealand, australia vs new zealand cricket, australia vs new zealand 2015 world cup, aus vs nz world cup 2015, aus vs nz, world cup final 2015

cricket world cup, cricket world cup 2015, australia vs new zealand, australia vs new zealand cricket, australia vs new zealand 2015 world cup, aus vs nz world cup 2015, aus vs nz, world cup final 2015

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: World Cup 2015
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top