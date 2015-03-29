Australia vs New Zealand: Well-matched

The big clash will be between team captains Michael Clarke and Brendon McCullum; the second battle would rage between Trent Boult, David Warner and Steve Smith. The opening of the match would be crucial as pressure would mount later.

–Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert

Australia vs New Zealand

ICC Cricket World Cup final

Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 29, 9 am IST

* First World Cup final for New Zealand, fifth for Australia

* The two have played against each other nine times so far at World Cups. Australia won six times, Kiwis won thrice