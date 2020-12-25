Australia vs India: Apologised to Virat Kohli after that run out, he was okay about it, says Ajinkya Rahane

Aus vs Ind: Virat Kohli was looking solid before the suicidal run out for 74 on the opening day at Adelaide Oval. Upon realising that there was no run in it, Ajinkya Rahane decided to send back Kohli but it was too late by then.
India Vs Aus: Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after running-out India's Virat Kohli during their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. (AP/PTI Photo)
Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he had apologised to Virat Kohli after his horrible mix-up with him led to the India captain’s game-changing run out in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.
Kohli was looking solid before the suicidal run out for 74 on the opening day at Adelaide Oval. Upon realising that there was no run in it, Rahane decided to send back Kohli but it was too late by then.
“I have said this previously as well that I feel like this is his (Rahane’s) time to really step up and perform strongly as an individual and then as a captain as well,” Kohli had said.
“I think, he will do a great job when I am gone back home, so we are on the same page completely and the vision remains simply to put in good performances and make sure that we are competing every game and the idea is to win the series,” the batting maestro had said.