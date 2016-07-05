Australia team manager expresses games security concerns

Kitty Chiller asked organizers to bring forward the deployment of 85,000 security personnel to ensure team members are safe ahead of the August 5 opening of the games. (Reuters)

The manager of Australia’s Olympics team says Rio de Janiero organizers haven’t answered her concerns about security in the leadup to next month’s games.

Chef de mission Kitty Chiller wrote to games organizers on June 20 to express her concerns about pre-games security after Australian paralympics competitor Liesl Tesch and team physiotherapist Sarah Ross were robbed at gunpoint while training in Rio.

She said Tuesday that she was confident the competition venues and surrounding areas will be safe during the game but ”I’m going next week and I would like to know that I can walk the streets being safe from next week.”