Australia squad for ODI series in India announced; Glenn Maxwell misses out, Sean Abbott recalled

Aaron Finch

Ahead of their tour India tour, Australia has named squad for the 3-match ODI series starting next month. While the first match will be played in Mumbai on January 14, second and third ODIs will be held on January 17 and 19 in Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively. All matches will be day-night.

Apart from batsmen Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell and spinner Nathan Lyon, coach Justin Langer will also not be the part of the touring Australian team. Assistant coach Andrew McDonald will be doing the duty in Langer’s absence during the series, Fox News reported. Langer has decided to take break eyeing the next New Zealand and South Africa tour.

After proving his mettle in Test cricket for over a year, batsman Marnus Labuschagne has earned his place in the ODI squad. Since making his debut in October 2018 against Pakistan, Labuschagne has averaged 58.05 in test cricket. He also also slammed hundreds in his last three Test matches. All-rounder Sean Abbott has been recalled in the squad after almost five years. Among those also making comeback include paceman Josh Hazlewood and spinner Ashton Agar.

ACB chief selector Trevor Hohns said Maxwell, who had earlier taken a break on health issues, is now back in domestic cricket, and is being closely watched.

“It’s great to see Maxwell returning to the game with the Big Bash League. We will closely monitor his form after what would have been a disappointing 12 months in the one-day game by his standards,” Hohns was quoted by PTI, as saying. Fans in India will get to see Steve Smith and David Warner in action. Speaking about Labuschagne’s selection, the chief selector observed that the cricketer is ready for fifty over format, as he has been playing 50-over match for Queensland for some time now.

“The performance of our white-ball squads has been strong and we are hoping to build the momentum towards the T20 World Cup at home at the end of the year and ultimately build towards the 2023 World Cup in India,” he told the agency further.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Kane Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.