Australia beat India by 8 wickets in 1st Test

December 19, 2020 2:05 PM

Australia overhauled the target of 90 runs during the second session on the third day, reaching to 93 for 2 in 21 overs in their second innings.

India australia first test, india australia test seriesEarlier, India had folded their second innings in their lowest ever Test total of 36/9 in the morning session. (Reuters)

Australia beat India by eight wickets inside three days in the first day/night Test to go 1-0 up in the four-match series here on Saturday.

Earlier, India had folded their second innings in their lowest ever Test total of 36/9 in the morning session.

Brief Scores:

India: 244 all out & 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 9; Pat Cummins 4/21; Josh Hazlewood 5/8).
Australia: 191 all out & 93 for 2 in 21 overs (Matthew Wade 33, Joe Burns not out 51; R Ashwin 1/16).

