Australia beat India by 8 wickets in 1st Test

Australia beat India by eight wickets inside three days in the first day/night Test to go 1-0 up in the four-match series here on Saturday.
Australia overhauled the target of 90 runs during the second session on the third day, reaching to 93 for 2 in 21 overs in their second innings.
Earlier, India had folded their second innings in their lowest ever Test total of 36/9 in the morning session.
India: 244 all out & 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 9; Pat Cummins 4/21; Josh Hazlewood 5/8).
Australia: 191 all out & 93 for 2 in 21 overs (Matthew Wade 33, Joe Burns not out 51; R Ashwin 1/16).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.