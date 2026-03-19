The first T20I between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played on March 19 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. This match will kick off an exciting three-match T20I series between two strong and competitive teams.

Australia Women enter the series as one of the strongest teams in world cricket. They have a well-balanced squad with powerful batters and reliable bowlers and they will look to take an early lead in the series.

The pitch at Kingstown is expected to help both batters and bowlers which could make the match closely contested.

Home advantage for West Indies

West Indies Women playing at home will try to take advantage of the familiar conditions. They are known for their aggressive approach especially in the shorter format and will depend on their top-order batters to give the team a fast start.

Australia Women tour of West Indies 2026 — Squads

Women’s Cricket Official Squads · 2026 Australia Women

Tour of West Indies 15-player squads · (c) Captain · (w) Wicketkeeper West Indies Women Hayley Matthews (c) WK: Shemaine Campbelle Hayley Matthews C Shemaine Campbelle WK Qiana Joseph Stafanie Taylor Chinelle Henry Deandra Dottin Jannillea Glasgow Aaliyah Alleyne Shawnisha Hector Afy Fletcher Karishma Ramharack Eboni Brathwaite Jahzara Claxton Mandy Mangru Zaida James Australia Women Sophie Molineux (c) WK: Beth Mooney Sophie Molineux C Beth Mooney WK Georgia Voll Phoebe Litchfield Ellyse Perry Ashleigh Gardner Tahlia McGrath Georgia Wareham Kim Garth Megan Schutt Darcie Brown Alana King Tahlia Wilson Lucy Hamilton Nicola Carey WI Squad 15 players AUS Squad 15 players Express InfoGenIE

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Their bowlers particularly during the middle overs will play an important role in controlling Australia’s strong batting lineup.

When and where to watch AUS vs WI Women 1st T20I live streaming

Australia vs West Indies Women’s match will start at 04:00 am IST on March 20. Fans can watch the match in India on FanCode.