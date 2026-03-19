The first T20I between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played on March 19 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. This match will kick off an exciting three-match T20I series between two strong and competitive teams.

Australia Women enter the series as one of the strongest teams in world cricket. They have a well-balanced squad with powerful batters and reliable bowlers and they will look to take an early lead in the series.

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The pitch at Kingstown is expected to help both batters and bowlers which could make the match closely contested.

Home advantage for West Indies

West Indies Women playing at home will try to take advantage of the familiar conditions. They are known for their aggressive approach especially in the shorter format and will depend on their top-order batters to give the team a fast start.

Australia Women tour of West Indies 2026 — Squads
Women’s Cricket
Official Squads · 2026
Australia Women
Tour of West Indies
15-player squads · (c) Captain · (w) Wicketkeeper
West Indies Women
Hayley Matthews (c) WK: Shemaine Campbelle
Hayley Matthews C
Shemaine Campbelle WK
Qiana Joseph
Stafanie Taylor
Chinelle Henry
Deandra Dottin
Jannillea Glasgow
Aaliyah Alleyne
Shawnisha Hector
Afy Fletcher
Karishma Ramharack
Eboni Brathwaite
Jahzara Claxton
Mandy Mangru
Zaida James
Australia Women
Sophie Molineux (c) WK: Beth Mooney
Sophie Molineux C
Beth Mooney WK
Georgia Voll
Phoebe Litchfield
Ellyse Perry
Ashleigh Gardner
Tahlia McGrath
Georgia Wareham
Kim Garth
Megan Schutt
Darcie Brown
Alana King
Tahlia Wilson
Lucy Hamilton
Nicola Carey
WI Squad 15 players
AUS Squad 15 players
(c) Captain · (w) Wicketkeeper · Australia Women tour of West Indies 2026
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Their bowlers particularly during the middle overs will play an important role in controlling Australia’s strong batting lineup.

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When and where to watch AUS vs WI Women 1st T20I live streaming

Australia vs West Indies Women’s match will start at 04:00 am IST on March 20. Fans can watch the match in India on FanCode.