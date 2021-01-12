Aus v Ind, 4th Test: India’s pace spearhead Jaspreet Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

Australia v India, 4th Test: "Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.
Australia v India, 4th Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia (AP Photo)
The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.
Bumrah, key to India’s attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.