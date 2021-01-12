  • MORE MARKET STATS

Aus v Ind, 4th Test: India’s pace spearhead Jaspreet Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

January 12, 2021

Australia v India, 4th Test: "Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.

Australia v India, 4th Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Garden, Sydney, Australia

The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

Bumrah, key to India’s attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

It has been learnt that Bumrah’s scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England.

“Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England,” a BCCI source told PTI.

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.

India vs Australia
