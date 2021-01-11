Aus v Ind, 3rd Test: Vihari, Ashwin hold fort as India pull off draw against Australia in Sydney Test

Aus v Ind, 3rd Test: India's Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by his captain Ajinkya Rahane as Hanuma Vihari is congratulated by teammate Mohammed Siraj following play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia (AP Photo)

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out the entire evening session on day five to eke out a memorable draw against Australia in third Test here on Monday.

Vihari (23 not out off 161) and Ashwin (39 not out off 128), who got together in the 89th over of India’s second innings, wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. India ended up with 334 for five in 131 overs.

Also Read – ICC condemns racism in Sydney Test, seeks action taken report from Cricket Australia

Starting the day at 98 for two and needing 309 for victory, Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205) and Rishabh Pant (97 off 118) kept the fight going for India with a 148-run stand after losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) early.

Vihari, who was limping for major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, and Ashwin kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort. The duo batted for 42.4 overs.

The series remains tied at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at the Gabba on January 15.

Brief scores: Australia 338 and 312/6 declared

India 244 and (target 407) 334/5 in 131 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 77, Rishabh Pant 97, Hanuma Vihari 28 no, R Ashwin 39 no; Josh Hazlewood 2/33, Nathan Lyon 2/114).