There is a persistent chicken-and-egg riddle that echoes through the power corridors of Indian sports, corporate boardrooms and training centres: Do you pour millions into an athlete so they can finally win, or do they have to win entirely on their own before the money shows up?

On Wednesday, at the Kalinga Stadium, the 18-year-old from the sugarcane belt of Baghpat didn’t just answer that question — she challenged the sequence altogether.

Anushka Yadav walked onto the field as one of India’s most promising young throwers and walked off as the country’s newest national record holder. Competing in the women’s hammer throw at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, she broke the long-standing national record of 65.25m, set by Sarita Singh in 2017, with a throw of 65.67m before improving it further to 67.02m on her final attempt.

The performance not only rewrote the record books but also comfortably surpassed the Athletics Federation of India’s qualifying standard of 61.72m for the upcoming Asian Games.

VIDEO | A national record holder at just 18, Uttar Pradesh athlete Anushka Yadav has a simple wish, to make hammer throw match the popularity of javelin which has a massive fan following in the country due to the exploits of two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra.



Anushka… pic.twitter.com/BhtoPCeF1G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2026

Tractor and the training ground

Anushka hails from Baleni village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, where agriculture remains a way of life and elite sporting infrastructure is scarce.

Her sporting journey did not begin with the hammer throw. She initially took up sprinting before her father, Sushil Yadav, recognised that her physique and movement patterns were better suited to throwing events. The suggestion came from experience.

Sushil himself had once pursued hammer throw before being forced to leave the sport at the age of 18.

“I had to leave the sport when I was 18,” he says. “Since then, I wanted to make one of my kids a hammer thrower. I realised that her body and movements were conducive for the event. I really enjoyed the hammer throw but I never got the chance to compete myself. I still wanted my children to become athletes.”

In many ways, Anushka’s rise represents the continuation of a dream that began a generation earlier.

The resilience behind her record-breaking performance extends beyond the athletics field. In March this year, she suffered a ligament injury while helping repair the family’s tractor on their farm. The setback delayed her preparations and pushed back the start of her competitive season.

“I was injured while working on the farm. Luckily, my recovery did not take too long, but I started my season a little late because of the injury,” Anushka said after her record-breaking performance.

Barely three months later, she was rewriting the national record books.

Today, she trains through a support system that remains modest by elite sporting standards. Her coaching setup includes her father and fellow thrower Chirag Yadav, with much of her preparation taking place at local training facilities in Baghpat rather than a high-performance national centre.

🚨 Anushka Becomes India's Youngest National Record Holder!



The 18-year-old sensation Anushka Yadav shattered India's senior women's hammer throw national record with a massive lifetime best of 67.02m at the Interstate Athletics Championships 2026.



What a sensational series… pic.twitter.com/ERteBcXlrK — nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) June 24, 2026

The Great Argument: Money-Making Athletes vs Athletes Making Money

In a recent interaction with Sportstar, Anushka outlined her ambitions with remarkable clarity.

“Not many people know hammer throw in India, but everybody knows javelin throw. I want people to know hammer throw just like javelin throw. I am looking for a gold in the upcoming Asian Games and hoping to cross the 70m mark.”

Her statement unintentionally highlights the commercial realities of modern Indian sport.

Javelin throw was not always among the country’s most talked-about events. Its popularity surged because one athlete — Neeraj Chopra — who transformed it into a mainstream sporting property through sustained excellence. Sponsorships, endorsements and public attention followed.

That reality has long divided opinion in Indian sport.

Argument A: The Institutional Funding Model

One school of thought argues that elite sport has become a science-driven, capital-intensive industry.

Athletes today require access to specialised coaching, sports science, biomechanical analysis, nutrition programmes, recovery systems and international exposure to compete with the best in the world. Waiting for a talent to become a national record holder before investing significantly in them, proponents argue, risks wasting crucial developmental years.

Under this model, funding creates the environment in which excellence can flourish.

Argument B: The Organic Breakthrough Model

The opposing argument is illustrated by stories like Anushka’s.

Supporters of this view contend that money does not create competitive hunger. Instead, exceptional talent and determination emerge first, forcing institutions, sponsors and federations to take notice. In a nation of more than 1.4 billion people, truly elite performers are rare enough that resources eventually gravitate towards them.

Viewed through this lens, Anushka’s record-breaking performance is evidence that greatness can still emerge far away from expensive academies and state-of-the-art facilities.

Uttar Pradesh's 18 year old Anushka Yadav creates history & became youngest NR holder in India 🤯



Anushka broke National Record in Women's Hammer Throw by with best throw of 67.02m 🤩🔥



Qualified for the Asian Games 2026! ✅ pic.twitter.com/3Iagy3Iccp — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 24, 2026

The Synthesis

The reality is more complicated than either side admits.

Anushka Yadav’s journey suggests that institutional funding is essential for transforming a national-level athlete into a genuine Olympic medal contender. The higher an athlete climbs, the more important access to world-class coaching, competition and support systems becomes.

At the same time, her story also demonstrates something that cannot be purchased.

No funding programme can manufacture the determination required to recover from a farm injury in March, return to competition within months and break a national record in June.

Money can help build a champion.

But the first spark — the willingness to keep throwing, training and believing before anyone is watching — usually arrives long before the funding does.

Talent makes the first move.

The money, eventually, has little choice but to follow.