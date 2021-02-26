Athlete Hima Das appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police of Assam

Hima Das appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police of Assam (Image Courtesy: Twitter / HimaDas8)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday formally presented international athlete Hima Das with the letter appointing her to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Das has been appointed under the Integrated Sports Policy of the state government and was handed over the letter at a programme held at Sarusajai Sports Complex here.

The chief minister also distributed appointment letters to 597 newly-recruited sub-inspectors in the Assam Police.

Sonowal said that though appointment in government service is a regular process, certain recruitments exemplify ethical values and inspire the society and the people in the administration to follow the path of righteousness.

He described the latest recruitment of sub-inspectors in Assam Police as an example of truthfulness, sincerity and coordinated efforts, which testified the capabilities of the police force to fight against challenges, setting a new benchmark for transparency.

He also congratulated the newly-recruited sub-inspectors and their parents on the occasion.

“The uniform of a police personnel carries with it a lot of responsibility, duty and sense of integrity and I urge the newly-appointed sub-inspectors to contribute towards giving a new momentum to the police force,” he said.

The state government has adopted an Integrated Sports Policy to make sports a promising career for the young generation.

“The state government appointed sprinter Hima Das as DSP in the Assam Police because she has made the state proud with her achievements in the national and international sporting arena,” he said.

The chief minister also observed that the appointment of Das would inspire the youth to devote themselves more sincerely in the field of sports.

Sonowal also urged the new sub-inspectors to maintain the dignity of the police force and perform their duties without any bias to any section of the society.

He asked them to work with integrity to protect the life and properties of the people without any fear and favour.

He also said that the newly-appointed sub-inspectors must take exemplary steps against corruption and serve the society with utmost dedication and commitment.