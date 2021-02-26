Athlete Hima Das appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police of Assam

The chief minister also distributed appointment letters to 597 newly-recruited sub-inspectors in the Assam Police.
Sonowal said that though appointment in government service is a regular process, certain recruitments exemplify ethical values and inspire the society and the people in the administration to follow the path of righteousness.
He described the latest recruitment of sub-inspectors in Assam Police as an example of truthfulness, sincerity and coordinated efforts, which testified the capabilities of the police force to fight against challenges, setting a new benchmark for transparency.
He also congratulated the newly-recruited sub-inspectors and their parents on the occasion.
“The uniform of a police personnel carries with it a lot of responsibility, duty and sense of integrity and I urge the newly-appointed sub-inspectors to contribute towards giving a new momentum to the police force,” he said.