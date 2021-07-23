At Tokyo Olympics, India’s star archer Deepika Kumari finishes 9th in ranking round

The Indian might run into San in the quarterfinal stage. (Credit: ANI)

Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the women’s individual ranking round to secure an easy first-round clash in the main event as the country’s Olympic campaign kickstarted at the Yumenoshima Park here on Friday.

The world No.1 finished with 663 points, while 20-year-old Korean prodigy An San (680) topped the qualification round with an Olympic record score of 680.

Deepika will now have an easy first-round outing against world No.193 Karma of Bhutan, who finished 56th in the ranking round. The Indian might run into San in the quarterfinal stage.

Deepika had lost to her in straight sets during their only exchange in an Olympic Test event at the same venue in 2019. The previous Olympic record score in the individual ranking round was 673 held by Ukraine’s Lina Gerasymenko way back a