Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian player to debut in men’s international cricket on Saturday (July 4) at 15 years and 99 days, breaking the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar who played his first Test aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989. The Rajasthan Royals batter was handed his maiden India cap ahead of the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, replacing Sanju Samson in India’s playing XI.

The moment drew an emotional response from the Indian camp. Tilak Varma presented Sooryavanshi with his cap, while teammates Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan were among the first to congratulate the teenager as applause broke out inside the dressing-room huddle.

A few moments later, India captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed the change after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

“We’ve got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju,” Iyer said.

The moment Shreyas Iyer announced Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's HISTORIC international debut! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/b1dHf6bnz5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 4, 2026

“He completely deserves to be in the squad. He’s someone who doesn’t take pressure at all. He has an unflinching nature and knows what’s coming. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers shows what kind of player he is.”

Sooryavanshi in after Samson’s low scores

The decision comes after Samson managed only three modest scores in the series, despite India repeatedly insisting they would continue backing the core group that recently won the T20 World Cup.

Only a day earlier, bowling coach Morne Morkel had stressed the importance of showing faith in established players, pointing to Samson’s World Cup performances and Abhishek Sharma’s rise as India’s top-ranked T20I batter.

India, however, opted to accelerate Sooryavanshi’s international journey.

The left-hander has been regarded as one of India’s brightest young batting prospects after a breakthrough domestic season and a highly impressive IPL campaign. His aggressive approach at the top of the order has already drawn comparisons with some of India’s most fearless young batters.

England captain Harry Brook admitted his side had prepared for the teenager’s arrival.

“We’ve done a little bit of homework on Vaibhav,” Brook said after the toss.

Sooryavanshi is expected to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, with Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube completing India’s top six.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue