Assault on cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife: Constable suspended

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife was assaulted by a police constable. (PTI)

A day after a police constable allegedly attacked Test cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Reeva here, he was suspended today, officials said. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also took note of the incident and called up local MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to take stock of the situation. The constable, Sanjay Ahir (28), a resident of police headquarters here, was suspended today by Jamnagar district Superintendent of Police (SP), Pradeep Sejul.

“While Ahir was detained last evening following the incident, he was formally arrested today after an FIR was registered against him,” Sejul said. According to the SP, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as well as the state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha took a serious note of the incident and instructed that strictest possible action be taken against anyone who attacks women.

The incident took place at Saru Section road in the city yesterday when Reeva Jadeja’s BMW car allegedly hit Ahir’s bike after which the constable attacked her, officials said.

In her complaint to the police, Reeva’s mother Prafullaba, who was with her at the time of the incident, alleged that the policeman slapped her daughter after the accident. The complaint further said that Ahir even pulled Reeva’s hair and smashed her head on the window pane of the car several times. She also alleged that the constable pulled her towards himself by grabbing her neck.

Ahir has been booked under section 279 (rash driving), 323 (causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt through weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said. The PMO officials called up local MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja today.

“The PMO has taken note of the incident and asked me to instruct the police officials to take strict action against the perpetrator. I also shared Reeva’s number with the PMO officials,” he told reporters. Ravindra Jadeja is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings all-rounder.