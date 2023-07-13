Asian Games: Wrestling trials on July 22, 23 as doubt surrounds Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang’s participation

The ad-hoc committee has decided to hold the Asian Games trials for wrestling on July 22 and 23, however, doubts have surrounded the participation from Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who are training abroad.

The Indian Express has reported that the women’s and Greco-Roman trials will be held on July 22, while the men’s freestyle category will be held the next day in New Delhi, an ad-hoc committee source said. The national championship and ranking series medalists, and the first and second-place holders of the under-18 and under-23 nationals will reportedly be eligible to take part in the trials.

Last week, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) granted a week’s extension to the IOA for sending the final list of wrestlers who will be competing in the Asian Games. Earlier, the deadline to send the entries was July 15. The ad-hoc committee has reportedly asked the wrestlers to confirm their availability for the trails.

Where are the wrestlers training?

Vinesh has been training in Hungary. She will compete in a Ranking Series event onJuly 14 in the 55 kg weight class instead of the 53 kg category. As per her original plan, she is scheduled to return to India at the end of this month. Sakshi is currently training in the US, while Bajrang is in Kyrgyztan’s Issyk-Kul, where he will train till August 5.

Options for the wrestlers

Among the options that the ad-hoc committee has in case of these wrestlers is trail exemption based on recent performances. If this does not happen, the wrestlers may have to cut their training short and return early. A final decision on the matter could be taken today.

In case the wrestlers are not fit enough to compete in the trails by next weekend, they could be presented with the option to take part in the trials for World Championships, tol be held in September, which will be the first Olympic-qualifying event. The deadline for submitting the entries for the championship is August 15.

The Asian Games are to be held in China’s Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. The wrestling bouts will begin on October 4.