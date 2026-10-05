India returned from the 2026 Asian Games with 85 medals, completing one of its strongest campaigns at the continental competition despite falling short of the record haul achieved three years earlier.

The 21 gold medals, 27 silver and 37 bronze gave India fourth place in the final standings. China dominated the Games with 169 gold medals and 341 medals overall, while Japan finished second and South Korea third.

India’s 85 medals put it well ahead of its haul from most previous editions, although it remained below the 106 medals won at Hangzhou in 2023. That campaign had also produced 28 gold medals, India’s highest-ever tally in a single Asian Games.

India finished level with Uzbekistan on gold medals, but its 27 silver medals gave it the higher position.

The campaign was spread across a wide range of sports. Athletics produced the largest number of medals, while shooting and archery provided a significant share of the gold-medal haul. Team sports also delivered major titles in hockey, kabaddi and cricket.

Archery and shooting drive India’s gold-medal campaign

Archery produced nine medals for India, including five golds.

The compound teams completed a clean sweep of their events, while Kumkum Mohod emerged as one of the leading performers in the recurve competition. She won individual gold and added medals in the team events.

Shooting was India’s second-biggest medal-producing sport, with 15 medals. Its three gold medals included a landmark mixed-team victory for Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet in the 10m air pistol.

Neeru Dhanda was another standout. She won the women’s trap title and later combined with Kynan Chenai to take gold in mixed trap.

Athletics provides 24 medals

No sport contributed more medals to India’s total than athletics.

Indian athletes collected 24 medals- one gold, nine silver and 14 bronze across track and field events.

The women’s 4x400m relay team provided the sport’s only gold on the final day. Vithya Ramraj featured prominently in India’s relay campaign and also took individual bronze in the 400m hurdles.

Gulveer Singh won silver in the 10,000m and 1,500m and followed those performances with bronze in the 5,000m.

There were also firsts. Baranica Elangovan’s bronze in the women’s pole vault was India’s first Asian Games medal in the event, while Sawan Berwal won marathon silver in a national-record performance.

New milestones in golf and weightlifting

Pranavi Urs broke new ground in golf by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in the sport.

She later joined Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in the women’s team competition, where India won silver.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu also added an Asian Games medal to her collection. Her silver in the women’s 49kg category was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Games since 1998.

Team sports add to India’s gold count

India’s strongest celebrations came in several team events.

The women’s hockey team won its first Asian Games title since 1982, while the men’s side retained its crown. Both victories secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India also defended its men’s and women’s kabaddi titles.

The men’s and women’s cricket teams completed India’s gold-medal sweep in the sport.

Boxing and wrestling produce six medals each

Boxing returned three gold medals, alongside three bronze.

Lovlina Borgohain won the women’s 75kg title, joining Mary Kom as the only Indian women to have won Asian Games boxing gold.

Wrestling also produced six medals, including gold for Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal.

India’s medal haul extended beyond the traditional Olympic sports. Suchika Tariyal won bronze in MMA, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan took rowing bronze in the men’s double sculls.

Roshibina Devi won silver in wushu, and India collected its first Asian Games medal in men’s sepaktakraw quadrant with a bronze.

Four Indian athletes finish with three medals

Four athletes returned from Aichi-Nagoya with three medals each.

Neeru Dhanda and Kumkum Mohod each won two golds and a silver. Gulveer Singh collected two silvers and a bronze, while Vithya Ramraj won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles.

Anahat Singh also made history in squash, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games singles silver medal.

India’s 85-medal campaign therefore combined established strengths with breakthroughs in several less familiar disciplines. The final tally was below the record set in Hangzhou, but the spread of medals across 20 sports underlined the breadth of India’s performance in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Games 2026: Full list of Indian medal winners

No. Athlete/team Sport Event Medal 1 Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Silver 2 Elavenil Valarivan Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Silver 3 Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Silver 4 Himanshu Dhillon Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Silver 5 Rudrankksh Patil Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Bronze 6 Suchika Tariyal Mixed martial arts Women’s traditional -60kg Bronze 7 Team India Cricket Women’s event Gold 8 Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan Shooting Women’s skeet team Bronze 9 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan Shooting Men’s skeet team Bronze 10 Jay Meena Soft tennis Men’s singles Bronze 11 Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Silver 12 Team India Badminton Men’s team Bronze 13 Satnam Singh, Salman Khan Rowing Men’s double sculls Bronze 14 Roshibina Devi Wushu Women’s 60kg sanda Silver 15 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Shooting Mixed skeet team Bronze 16 Seema Kumari Athletics Women’s 10,000m Bronze 17 Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay Silver 18 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3P team Silver 19 Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh Shooting Mixed team 10m air pistol Gold 20 Diya Chitale, Manush Shah Table tennis Mixed doubles Bronze 21 Manpreet Kaur Athletics Shot put Bronze 22 Gulveer Singh Athletics Men’s 10,000m Silver 23 Baranica Elangovan Athletics Women’s pole vault Bronze 24 Sawan Berwal Athletics Men’s marathon Silver 25 Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3P team Silver 26 Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar Squash Mixed doubles Bronze 27 Team India Kabaddi Women’s event Gold 28 Team India Kabaddi Men’s event Gold 29 Tajinderpal Singh Toor Athletics Shot put Silver 30 Prachi Choudhary Athletics Women’s 400m Bronze 31 Abhay Singh Squash Men’s singles Silver 32 Anahat Singh Squash Women’s singles Silver 33 Haritha Bhadra Athletics Women’s 200m Bronze 34 Ancy Sojan Athletics Women’s long jump Silver 35 Tejaswin Shankar Athletics Decathlon Bronze 36 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase Bronze 37 Sarvesh Kushare Athletics Men’s high jump Silver 38 Pincky Balhara Kurash Women’s -78kg Bronze 39 Esha Singh Shooting Women’s 25m pistol Silver 40 Vithya Ramraj Athletics Women’s 400m hurdles Bronze 41 Gulveer Singh Athletics Men’s 1500m Silver 42 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women’s 5000m Bronze 43 Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Men’s long jump Silver 44 Yash Vir Singh Athletics Men’s javelin throw Silver 45 Rohit Yadav Athletics Men’s javelin throw Bronze 46 Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat Shooting Women’s trap team Silver 47 Neeru Dhanda Shooting Women’s trap Gold 48 Narender Berwal Boxing Men’s +90kg Bronze 49 Gulveer Singh Athletics Men’s 5000m Bronze 50 Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra Athletics Mixed 4x100m relay Bronze 51 Pooja Singh Athletics Women’s high jump Bronze 52 Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj Athletics Women’s 4x400m relay Gold 53 Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK Athletics Men’s 4x400m relay Bronze 54 Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi Archery Women’s compound team Gold 55 Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav Archery Mixed compound team Gold 56 Priya Ghanghas Boxing Women’s 60kg Bronze 57 Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda Shooting Mixed trap Gold 58 Kapil Pokhariya Boxing Men’s 90kg Bronze 59 Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal Archery Men’s compound team Gold 60 Sunil Kumar Wrestling Greco-Roman 87kg Bronze 61 Anahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz Squash Women’s team Bronze 62 Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis Sailing Men’s skiff Silver 63 Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru Archery Men’s compound individual Bronze 64 Nitesh Kumar Wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg Silver 65 Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand Squash Men’s team Bronze 66 Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma Sailing Women’s skiff Bronze 67 Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma Archery Women’s team recurve Gold 68 Kumkum Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara Archery Mixed team recurve Silver 69 Nethra Kumanan Sailing Women’s dinghy Bronze 70 Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold 71 Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge Archery Men’s team Silver 72 Team India Sepaktakraw Men’s quadrant Bronze 73 Parveen Hooda Boxing Women’s 65kg Gold 74 Ankush Panghal Boxing Men’s 80kg Gold 75 Sujeet Kalkal Wrestling Men’s 65kg Gold 76 Team India Hockey Women’s event Gold 77 Kumkum Mohod Archery Women’s individual recurve Gold 78 Pranavi Urs Golf Women’s individual Gold 79 Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Golf Women’s team Silver 80 Neeraj Chauhan Archery Men’s individual recurve Bronze 81 Team India Cricket Men’s event Gold 82 Aman Sehrawat Wrestling Men’s 57kg Gold 83 Deepak Punia Wrestling Men’s 97kg Bronze 84 Antim Panghal Wrestling Women’s 53kg Silver 85 Team India Hockey Men’s event Gold

India medal tally by sport

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Athletics 1 9 14 24 Shooting 3 8 4 15 Archery 5 2 2 9 Boxing 3 0 3 6 Wrestling 2 2 2 6 Squash 0 2 3 5 Sailing 0 1 2 3 Cricket 2 0 0 2 Hockey 2 0 0 2 Kabaddi 2 0 0 2 Golf 1 1 0 2 Badminton 0 0 1 1 Kurash 0 0 1 1 Mixed martial arts 0 0 1 1 Rowing 0 0 1 1 Sepaktakraw 0 0 1 1 Soft tennis 0 0 1 1 Table tennis 0 0 1 1 Weightlifting 0 1 0 1 Wushu 0 1 0 1 Total 21 27 37 85

Asian Games 2026 overall medal table