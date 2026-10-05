India returned from the 2026 Asian Games with 85 medals, completing one of its strongest campaigns at the continental competition despite falling short of the record haul achieved three years earlier.

The 21 gold medals, 27 silver and 37 bronze gave India fourth place in the final standings. China dominated the Games with 169 gold medals and 341 medals overall, while Japan finished second and South Korea third.

India’s 85 medals put it well ahead of its haul from most previous editions, although it remained below the 106 medals won at Hangzhou in 2023. That campaign had also produced 28 gold medals, India’s highest-ever tally in a single Asian Games.

India finished level with Uzbekistan on gold medals, but its 27 silver medals gave it the higher position.

The campaign was spread across a wide range of sports. Athletics produced the largest number of medals, while shooting and archery provided a significant share of the gold-medal haul. Team sports also delivered major titles in hockey, kabaddi and cricket.

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Archery and shooting drive India’s gold-medal campaign

Archery produced nine medals for India, including five golds.

The compound teams completed a clean sweep of their events, while Kumkum Mohod emerged as one of the leading performers in the recurve competition. She won individual gold and added medals in the team events.

Shooting was India’s second-biggest medal-producing sport, with 15 medals. Its three gold medals included a landmark mixed-team victory for Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet in the 10m air pistol.

Neeru Dhanda was another standout. She won the women’s trap title and later combined with Kynan Chenai to take gold in mixed trap.

Athletics provides 24 medals

No sport contributed more medals to India’s total than athletics.

Indian athletes collected 24 medals- one gold, nine silver and 14 bronze across track and field events.

The women’s 4x400m relay team provided the sport’s only gold on the final day. Vithya Ramraj featured prominently in India’s relay campaign and also took individual bronze in the 400m hurdles.

Gulveer Singh won silver in the 10,000m and 1,500m and followed those performances with bronze in the 5,000m.

There were also firsts. Baranica Elangovan’s bronze in the women’s pole vault was India’s first Asian Games medal in the event, while Sawan Berwal won marathon silver in a national-record performance.

New milestones in golf and weightlifting

Pranavi Urs broke new ground in golf by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in the sport.

She later joined Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in the women’s team competition, where India won silver.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu also added an Asian Games medal to her collection. Her silver in the women’s 49kg category was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Games since 1998.

Team sports add to India’s gold count

India’s strongest celebrations came in several team events.

The women’s hockey team won its first Asian Games title since 1982, while the men’s side retained its crown. Both victories secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India also defended its men’s and women’s kabaddi titles.

The men’s and women’s cricket teams completed India’s gold-medal sweep in the sport.

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Boxing and wrestling produce six medals each

Boxing returned three gold medals, alongside three bronze.

Lovlina Borgohain won the women’s 75kg title, joining Mary Kom as the only Indian women to have won Asian Games boxing gold.

Wrestling also produced six medals, including gold for Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal.

India’s medal haul extended beyond the traditional Olympic sports. Suchika Tariyal won bronze in MMA, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan took rowing bronze in the men’s double sculls.

Roshibina Devi won silver in wushu, and India collected its first Asian Games medal in men’s sepaktakraw quadrant with a bronze.

Four Indian athletes finish with three medals

Four athletes returned from Aichi-Nagoya with three medals each.

Neeru Dhanda and Kumkum Mohod each won two golds and a silver. Gulveer Singh collected two silvers and a bronze, while Vithya Ramraj won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles.

Anahat Singh also made history in squash, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games singles silver medal.

India’s 85-medal campaign therefore combined established strengths with breakthroughs in several less familiar disciplines. The final tally was below the record set in Hangzhou, but the spread of medals across 20 sports underlined the breadth of India’s performance in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Games 2026: Full list of Indian medal winners

No.Athlete/teamSportEventMedal
1Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa VinodShootingWomen’s 10m air rifle teamSilver
2Elavenil ValarivanShootingWomen’s 10m air rifleSilver
3Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu DhillonShootingMen’s 10m air rifle teamSilver
4Himanshu DhillonShootingMen’s 10m air rifleSilver
5Rudrankksh PatilShootingMen’s 10m air rifleBronze
6Suchika TariyalMixed martial artsWomen’s traditional -60kgBronze
7Team IndiaCricketWomen’s eventGold
8Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari ChauhanShootingWomen’s skeet teamBronze
9Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad KhanShootingMen’s skeet teamBronze
10Jay MeenaSoft tennisMen’s singlesBronze
11Mirabai ChanuWeightliftingWomen’s 49kgSilver
12Team IndiaBadmintonMen’s teamBronze
13Satnam Singh, Salman KhanRowingMen’s double scullsBronze
14Roshibina DeviWushuWomen’s 60kg sandaSilver
15Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz DhaliwalShootingMixed skeet teamBronze
16Seema KumariAthleticsWomen’s 10,000mBronze
17Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya RamrajAthleticsMixed 4x400m relaySilver
18Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj KumarShootingMen’s 50m rifle 3P teamSilver
19Kamaljeet, Suruchi SinghShootingMixed team 10m air pistolGold
20Diya Chitale, Manush ShahTable tennisMixed doublesBronze
21Manpreet KaurAthleticsShot putBronze
22Gulveer SinghAthleticsMen’s 10,000mSilver
23Baranica ElangovanAthleticsWomen’s pole vaultBronze
24Sawan BerwalAthleticsMen’s marathonSilver
25Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama SenShootingWomen’s 50m rifle 3P teamSilver
26Joshna Chinappa, Velavan SenthilkumarSquashMixed doublesBronze
27Team IndiaKabaddiWomen’s eventGold
28Team IndiaKabaddiMen’s eventGold
29Tajinderpal Singh ToorAthleticsShot putSilver
30Prachi ChoudharyAthleticsWomen’s 400mBronze
31Abhay SinghSquashMen’s singlesSilver
32Anahat SinghSquashWomen’s singlesSilver
33Haritha BhadraAthleticsWomen’s 200mBronze
34Ancy SojanAthleticsWomen’s long jumpSilver
35Tejaswin ShankarAthleticsDecathlonBronze
36Parul ChaudharyAthleticsWomen’s 3000m steeplechaseBronze
37Sarvesh KushareAthleticsMen’s high jumpSilver
38Pincky BalharaKurashWomen’s -78kgBronze
39Esha SinghShootingWomen’s 25m pistolSilver
40Vithya RamrajAthleticsWomen’s 400m hurdlesBronze
41Gulveer SinghAthleticsMen’s 1500mSilver
42Parul ChaudharyAthleticsWomen’s 5000mBronze
43Murali SreeshankarAthleticsMen’s long jumpSilver
44Yash Vir SinghAthleticsMen’s javelin throwSilver
45Rohit YadavAthleticsMen’s javelin throwBronze
46Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima AhlawatShootingWomen’s trap teamSilver
47Neeru DhandaShootingWomen’s trapGold
48Narender BerwalBoxingMen’s +90kgBronze
49Gulveer SinghAthleticsMen’s 5000mBronze
50Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita BhadraAthleticsMixed 4x100m relayBronze
51Pooja SinghAthleticsWomen’s high jumpBronze
52Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya RamrajAthleticsWomen’s 4x400m relayGold
53Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TKAthleticsMen’s 4x400m relayBronze
54Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha TaniparthiArcheryWomen’s compound teamGold
55Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil JadhavArcheryMixed compound teamGold
56Priya GhanghasBoxingWomen’s 60kgBronze
57Kynan Chenai, Neeru DhandaShootingMixed trapGold
58Kapil PokhariyaBoxingMen’s 90kgBronze
59Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal DalalArcheryMen’s compound teamGold
60Sunil KumarWrestlingGreco-Roman 87kgBronze
61Anahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena RiazSquashWomen’s teamBronze
62Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu FrancisSailingMen’s skiffSilver
63Ganesh Mani Ratnam ThirumuruArcheryMen’s compound individualBronze
64Nitesh KumarWrestlingGreco-Roman 97kgSilver
65Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar ChandSquashMen’s teamBronze
66Harshita Tomar, Shital VermaSailingWomen’s skiffBronze
67Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti SharmaArcheryWomen’s team recurveGold
68Kumkum Mohod, Dhiraj BommadevaraArcheryMixed team recurveSilver
69Nethra KumananSailingWomen’s dinghyBronze
70Lovlina BorgohainBoxingWomen’s 75kgGold
71Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep BhogeArcheryMen’s teamSilver
72Team IndiaSepaktakrawMen’s quadrantBronze
73Parveen HoodaBoxingWomen’s 65kgGold
74Ankush PanghalBoxingMen’s 80kgGold
75Sujeet KalkalWrestlingMen’s 65kgGold
76Team IndiaHockeyWomen’s eventGold
77Kumkum MohodArcheryWomen’s individual recurveGold
78Pranavi UrsGolfWomen’s individualGold
79Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha DagarGolfWomen’s teamSilver
80Neeraj ChauhanArcheryMen’s individual recurveBronze
81Team IndiaCricketMen’s eventGold
82Aman SehrawatWrestlingMen’s 57kgGold
83Deepak PuniaWrestlingMen’s 97kgBronze
84Antim PanghalWrestlingWomen’s 53kgSilver
85Team IndiaHockeyMen’s eventGold

India medal tally by sport

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Athletics191424
Shooting38415
Archery5229
Boxing3036
Wrestling2226
Squash0235
Sailing0123
Cricket2002
Hockey2002
Kabaddi2002
Golf1102
Badminton0011
Kurash0011
Mixed martial arts0011
Rowing0011
Sepaktakraw0011
Soft tennis0011
Table tennis0011
Weightlifting0101
Wushu0101
Total21273785

Asian Games 2026 overall medal table

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China1698983341
2Japan839591269
3South Korea394368150
4India21273785
5Uzbekistan21252470
6Iran19181552
7Thailand18132152
8Kazakhstan12244884
9Hong Kong China11192454
10Bahrain115622
11Malaysia971632
12North Korea713929
13United Arab Emirates75113
14Qatar66618
15Chinese Taipei5173355
16Indonesia5112339
17Philippines491629
18Saudi Arabia431017
19Kuwait4149
20Vietnam331925
21Singapore29718
22Tajikistan25916
23Jordan23611
24Myanmar2125
25Macao China1416
26Kyrgyzstan131014
27Mongolia111315
28Sri Lanka1113
29Pakistan02810
30Iraq0235
31Turkmenistan0202
32Afghanistan0123
32Lebanon0123
34Oman0112
35Cambodia0044
36Nepal0022
37Bangladesh0011
37Brunei Darussalam0011
37Laos0011
37Syria0011