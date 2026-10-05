India returned from the 2026 Asian Games with 85 medals, completing one of its strongest campaigns at the continental competition despite falling short of the record haul achieved three years earlier.
The 21 gold medals, 27 silver and 37 bronze gave India fourth place in the final standings. China dominated the Games with 169 gold medals and 341 medals overall, while Japan finished second and South Korea third.
India’s 85 medals put it well ahead of its haul from most previous editions, although it remained below the 106 medals won at Hangzhou in 2023. That campaign had also produced 28 gold medals, India’s highest-ever tally in a single Asian Games.
India finished level with Uzbekistan on gold medals, but its 27 silver medals gave it the higher position.
The campaign was spread across a wide range of sports. Athletics produced the largest number of medals, while shooting and archery provided a significant share of the gold-medal haul. Team sports also delivered major titles in hockey, kabaddi and cricket.
Archery and shooting drive India’s gold-medal campaign
Archery produced nine medals for India, including five golds.
The compound teams completed a clean sweep of their events, while Kumkum Mohod emerged as one of the leading performers in the recurve competition. She won individual gold and added medals in the team events.
Shooting was India’s second-biggest medal-producing sport, with 15 medals. Its three gold medals included a landmark mixed-team victory for Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet in the 10m air pistol.
Neeru Dhanda was another standout. She won the women’s trap title and later combined with Kynan Chenai to take gold in mixed trap.
Athletics provides 24 medals
No sport contributed more medals to India’s total than athletics.
Indian athletes collected 24 medals- one gold, nine silver and 14 bronze across track and field events.
The women’s 4x400m relay team provided the sport’s only gold on the final day. Vithya Ramraj featured prominently in India’s relay campaign and also took individual bronze in the 400m hurdles.
Gulveer Singh won silver in the 10,000m and 1,500m and followed those performances with bronze in the 5,000m.
There were also firsts. Baranica Elangovan’s bronze in the women’s pole vault was India’s first Asian Games medal in the event, while Sawan Berwal won marathon silver in a national-record performance.
New milestones in golf and weightlifting
Pranavi Urs broke new ground in golf by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in the sport.
She later joined Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in the women’s team competition, where India won silver.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu also added an Asian Games medal to her collection. Her silver in the women’s 49kg category was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Games since 1998.
Team sports add to India’s gold count
India’s strongest celebrations came in several team events.
The women’s hockey team won its first Asian Games title since 1982, while the men’s side retained its crown. Both victories secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
India also defended its men’s and women’s kabaddi titles.
The men’s and women’s cricket teams completed India’s gold-medal sweep in the sport.
Boxing and wrestling produce six medals each
Boxing returned three gold medals, alongside three bronze.
Lovlina Borgohain won the women’s 75kg title, joining Mary Kom as the only Indian women to have won Asian Games boxing gold.
Wrestling also produced six medals, including gold for Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal.
India’s medal haul extended beyond the traditional Olympic sports. Suchika Tariyal won bronze in MMA, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan took rowing bronze in the men’s double sculls.
Roshibina Devi won silver in wushu, and India collected its first Asian Games medal in men’s sepaktakraw quadrant with a bronze.
Four Indian athletes finish with three medals
Four athletes returned from Aichi-Nagoya with three medals each.
Neeru Dhanda and Kumkum Mohod each won two golds and a silver. Gulveer Singh collected two silvers and a bronze, while Vithya Ramraj won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles.
Anahat Singh also made history in squash, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games singles silver medal.
India’s 85-medal campaign therefore combined established strengths with breakthroughs in several less familiar disciplines. The final tally was below the record set in Hangzhou, but the spread of medals across 20 sports underlined the breadth of India’s performance in Aichi-Nagoya.
Asian Games 2026: Full list of Indian medal winners
|No.
|Athlete/team
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|1
|Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle team
|Silver
|2
|Elavenil Valarivan
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle
|Silver
|3
|Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle team
|Silver
|4
|Himanshu Dhillon
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Silver
|5
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Bronze
|6
|Suchika Tariyal
|Mixed martial arts
|Women’s traditional -60kg
|Bronze
|7
|Team India
|Cricket
|Women’s event
|Gold
|8
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet team
|Bronze
|9
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet team
|Bronze
|10
|Jay Meena
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles
|Bronze
|11
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg
|Silver
|12
|Team India
|Badminton
|Men’s team
|Bronze
|13
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls
|Bronze
|14
|Roshibina Devi
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg sanda
|Silver
|15
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|Shooting
|Mixed skeet team
|Bronze
|16
|Seema Kumari
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m
|Bronze
|17
|Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Silver
|18
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
|Shooting
|Men’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Silver
|19
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
|Shooting
|Mixed team 10m air pistol
|Gold
|20
|Diya Chitale, Manush Shah
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Bronze
|21
|Manpreet Kaur
|Athletics
|Shot put
|Bronze
|22
|Gulveer Singh
|Athletics
|Men’s 10,000m
|Silver
|23
|Baranica Elangovan
|Athletics
|Women’s pole vault
|Bronze
|24
|Sawan Berwal
|Athletics
|Men’s marathon
|Silver
|25
|Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Silver
|26
|Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar
|Squash
|Mixed doubles
|Bronze
|27
|Team India
|Kabaddi
|Women’s event
|Gold
|28
|Team India
|Kabaddi
|Men’s event
|Gold
|29
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Athletics
|Shot put
|Silver
|30
|Prachi Choudhary
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m
|Bronze
|31
|Abhay Singh
|Squash
|Men’s singles
|Silver
|32
|Anahat Singh
|Squash
|Women’s singles
|Silver
|33
|Haritha Bhadra
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m
|Bronze
|34
|Ancy Sojan
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump
|Silver
|35
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Athletics
|Decathlon
|Bronze
|36
|Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Women’s 3000m steeplechase
|Bronze
|37
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Athletics
|Men’s high jump
|Silver
|38
|Pincky Balhara
|Kurash
|Women’s -78kg
|Bronze
|39
|Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol
|Silver
|40
|Vithya Ramraj
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m hurdles
|Bronze
|41
|Gulveer Singh
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m
|Silver
|42
|Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Women’s 5000m
|Bronze
|43
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Athletics
|Men’s long jump
|Silver
|44
|Yash Vir Singh
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw
|Silver
|45
|Rohit Yadav
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw
|Bronze
|46
|Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
|Shooting
|Women’s trap team
|Silver
|47
|Neeru Dhanda
|Shooting
|Women’s trap
|Gold
|48
|Narender Berwal
|Boxing
|Men’s +90kg
|Bronze
|49
|Gulveer Singh
|Athletics
|Men’s 5000m
|Bronze
|50
|Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Bronze
|51
|Pooja Singh
|Athletics
|Women’s high jump
|Bronze
|52
|Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x400m relay
|Gold
|53
|Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK
|Athletics
|Men’s 4x400m relay
|Bronze
|54
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi
|Archery
|Women’s compound team
|Gold
|55
|Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav
|Archery
|Mixed compound team
|Gold
|56
|Priya Ghanghas
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg
|Bronze
|57
|Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda
|Shooting
|Mixed trap
|Gold
|58
|Kapil Pokhariya
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg
|Bronze
|59
|Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal
|Archery
|Men’s compound team
|Gold
|60
|Sunil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Greco-Roman 87kg
|Bronze
|61
|Anahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz
|Squash
|Women’s team
|Bronze
|62
|Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis
|Sailing
|Men’s skiff
|Silver
|63
|Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru
|Archery
|Men’s compound individual
|Bronze
|64
|Nitesh Kumar
|Wrestling
|Greco-Roman 97kg
|Silver
|65
|Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand
|Squash
|Men’s team
|Bronze
|66
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|Sailing
|Women’s skiff
|Bronze
|67
|Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma
|Archery
|Women’s team recurve
|Gold
|68
|Kumkum Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Archery
|Mixed team recurve
|Silver
|69
|Nethra Kumanan
|Sailing
|Women’s dinghy
|Bronze
|70
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg
|Gold
|71
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge
|Archery
|Men’s team
|Silver
|72
|Team India
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s quadrant
|Bronze
|73
|Parveen Hooda
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg
|Gold
|74
|Ankush Panghal
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg
|Gold
|75
|Sujeet Kalkal
|Wrestling
|Men’s 65kg
|Gold
|76
|Team India
|Hockey
|Women’s event
|Gold
|77
|Kumkum Mohod
|Archery
|Women’s individual recurve
|Gold
|78
|Pranavi Urs
|Golf
|Women’s individual
|Gold
|79
|Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
|Golf
|Women’s team
|Silver
|80
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Archery
|Men’s individual recurve
|Bronze
|81
|Team India
|Cricket
|Men’s event
|Gold
|82
|Aman Sehrawat
|Wrestling
|Men’s 57kg
|Gold
|83
|Deepak Punia
|Wrestling
|Men’s 97kg
|Bronze
|84
|Antim Panghal
|Wrestling
|Women’s 53kg
|Silver
|85
|Team India
|Hockey
|Men’s event
|Gold
India medal tally by sport
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Athletics
|1
|9
|14
|24
|Shooting
|3
|8
|4
|15
|Archery
|5
|2
|2
|9
|Boxing
|3
|0
|3
|6
|Wrestling
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Squash
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Cricket
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Hockey
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kabaddi
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Golf
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Badminton
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kurash
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mixed martial arts
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rowing
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sepaktakraw
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soft tennis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Table tennis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Weightlifting
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|21
|27
|37
|85
Asian Games 2026 overall medal table
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|169
|89
|83
|341
|2
|Japan
|83
|95
|91
|269
|3
|South Korea
|39
|43
|68
|150
|4
|India
|21
|27
|37
|85
|5
|Uzbekistan
|21
|25
|24
|70
|6
|Iran
|19
|18
|15
|52
|7
|Thailand
|18
|13
|21
|52
|8
|Kazakhstan
|12
|24
|48
|84
|9
|Hong Kong China
|11
|19
|24
|54
|10
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
|11
|Malaysia
|9
|7
|16
|32
|12
|North Korea
|7
|13
|9
|29
|13
|United Arab Emirates
|7
|5
|1
|13
|14
|Qatar
|6
|6
|6
|18
|15
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|17
|33
|55
|16
|Indonesia
|5
|11
|23
|39
|17
|Philippines
|4
|9
|16
|29
|18
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|3
|10
|17
|19
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|20
|Vietnam
|3
|3
|19
|25
|21
|Singapore
|2
|9
|7
|18
|22
|Tajikistan
|2
|5
|9
|16
|23
|Jordan
|2
|3
|6
|11
|24
|Myanmar
|2
|1
|2
|5
|25
|Macao China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|26
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|3
|10
|14
|27
|Mongolia
|1
|1
|13
|15
|28
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|2
|8
|10
|30
|Iraq
|0
|2
|3
|5
|31
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|32
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|32
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|34
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|35
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|36
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Laos
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Syria
|0
|0
|1
|1