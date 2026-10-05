Indian athletes returning from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will take home more than medals and national recognition. Several medal winners are also in line for cash rewards from the Union government, their respective state governments, sports federations and private organisations.

The total payout, however, will differ from athlete to athlete. It depends on the colour of the medal, whether it was won individually or as part of a team, the athlete’s home state and any additional reward announced by a sporting body or private organisation.

Centre’s cash awards start at Rs 10 lakh

Under the revised cash incentive scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Indian athletes who win individual medals at the Asian Games are eligible for a fixed reward from the Union government.

An individual gold medallist is entitled to Rs 30 lakh, while silver and bronze medallists receive Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

These awards are provided under the central government’s scheme and are separate from the cash incentives announced by state governments.

Team events are treated differently under the scheme. The amount depends on the size and composition of the team and is distributed among eligible members according to the applicable rules. Athletes winning multiple medals can also qualify for additional incentives, subject to the scheme’s conditions.

State governments offer much bigger payouts

For several athletes, the largest financial reward will come from their state governments.

Uttar Pradesh has announced Rs 3 crore each for its Asian Games gold medallists Deepti Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Prachi Chaudhary, Vipraj Nigam and Rajkumar Pal.

The state’s announced package provides ₹1.5 crore for a silver medal and ₹75 lakh for a bronze. Gulveer Singh, who collected two silver medals and a bronze, is expected to receive ₹5 crore under rewards covering his Asian Games and Commonwealth Games performances.

Himachal Pradesh has announced a combined ₹5.33 crore for its Asian Games medallists. Marathon silver medallist Sawan Barwal is due to receive ₹2.5 crore, while Seema Kumari, who won bronze in the women’s 10,000m, has been awarded ₹1.5 crore.

The state will also reward four members of India’s gold-winning women’s kabaddi side: Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur with Rs 33.33 lakh each.

Tamil Nadu’s revised incentive structure provides ₹75 lakh for gold, ₹50 lakh for silver and ₹30 lakh for bronze. Athlete Vithya Ramraj, who won three medals, is set to receive ₹75 lakh, while other Tamil Nadu medallists will receive rewards based on the medal they won.

Other state-level packages include ₹50 lakh for Kerala’s gold medallists, ₹30 lakh for silver and ₹20 lakh for bronze. Manipur’s announced rewards stand at ₹25 lakh for gold, ₹20 lakh for silver and ₹15 lakh for bronze. Karnataka has announced ₹35 lakh for a gold medallist under its applicable incentive structure.

Athletes can also receive rewards from sports bodies

Government payouts are not the only source of prize money.

The Indian Golf Premier League has announced ₹1 crore for Pranavi Urs following her historic individual gold medal in golf. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, who won silver in the team event alongside Urs, will receive ₹25 lakh each.

Hockey players will also receive additional incentives. Hockey India has announced ₹11 lakh for every member of India’s gold-winning women’s hockey team. Members of the support staff will receive ₹5.5 lakh each.

The men’s hockey team has been promised the same ₹11 lakh reward per player, while its support staff will receive ₹5.5 lakh each.

Why the final payout differs from athlete to athlete

There is therefore no single prize amount for an Indian Asian Games medallist.

An athlete’s final cash reward can combine the Union government’s medal incentive with a state government’s package and, in some cases, additional money from a sports federation or private organisation.

Team medals can also have different calculations because the available reward is divided among eligible players. Multiple-medal winners may receive further incentives depending on the applicable rules.

For India’s medal winners, the Asian Games campaign can therefore translate into substantially different financial rewards: ranging from the Centre’s prescribed ₹10 lakh bronze-medal incentive to state and private packages running into several crores.