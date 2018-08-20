Asian Games 2018: Who is Vinesh Phogat? Things you may not know about her

Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat won the first gold medal in women’s wrestling. (Twitter)

Another girl from the famous Phogat family creates history. Meet Vinesh Phogat, who at 23, went down in the history books as the first Indian woman wrestler to win Asian Games gold medal. She defeated Japan’s Yuki Irie whom she outplayed 6-2 in the finals in the finals of the 50 kg category. The 23-year-old wrestler is the cousin of the Commonwealth gold medallists Geeta Kumari Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat. Vinesh is a two-time CWG gold medallist herself. She also has won multiple medals at various international meets.

Born in Balali, Haryana, Vinesh is the daughter of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s younger brother Rajpal. In her early days, she was coached by Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Following her historic win, Geeta Phogat, her elder sister congratulated Vinesh for the win on Twitter. “Best wishes to all Indian players who are participating in Asian Games. Good luck & Go for gold.”

Vinesh’s uncle, Mahavir Phogat also congratulated her on the win.

Vinesh won her first international medal at the 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships. She bagged a bronze in the women’s freestyle 51 category. Ever since then there has been no looking back the wrestler. She later won a gold in the 2014 CWG Games which were held in Glasgow. She won the gold medal in women’s freestyle 48kg category.

In the same year, Vinesh won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Incheon in the women’s freestyle 48 kg category. She again bagged a gold in the women’s 50 kg category in the recently concluded 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Last year, the Wrestling Federation of India had briefly suspended her for indiscipline. However, with an impressive performance in Jakarta, she will now be confident of a strong show at Tokyo 2020.