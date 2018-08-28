Asian Games 2018: What a proud moment for India – 2 medals in 1 race; Manjit Singh strikes gold, Jinson Johnson clinches silver

Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson.

Indian athletes Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson on Tuesday had a big and memorable moment in Indonesia after the duo won a gold and silver respectively in 800m event of Asian Games 2018. Manjit finished the race in 1:46:15 minutes. He, until the first 600m mark was running at the fifth spot, but changed his gear in the last 200m only to pull off an almost ‘impossible’ win. Jinson, on the other hand, clinched silver in the race in 1:46:35 minutes.

WHAT A RUN! WHAT A BRILLIANT RUN! Manjit Singh had to come from the 4th position to win GOLD Medal in last 50 meters. With a timing of 1:46:15 in 800m men’s event, he was simply sensational! Very proud! #KheloIndia #AsianGame2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/mZf6yaCnPO — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 28, 2018

It’s a SILVER for Jinson! Our champion athlete Jinson Johnson was superb in winning a silver in men’s 800 metres race at #AsianGames2018. What a race you ran, Jinson!

So proud! Many congratulations!????????????????#IndiaAtAsianGames #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/XPIEvLB9JM — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 28, 2018

