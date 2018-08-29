Asian Games 2018: Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 75 lakh award for MP woman archer Muskan Kirar

Kirar, a resident of MP’s Jabalpur district, has made the state proud with her achievement at the 18th Asian Games, currently underway in Indonesia. (Image: Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an award of Rs 75 lakh for Muskan Kirar, a member of the women’s compound archery team that won a silver medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta. Chouhan said that, Kirar, a resident of MP’s Jabalpur district, has made the state proud with her achievement at the 18th Asian Games, currently underway in Indonesia. Kirar is a member of the MP State Archery Academy.

“The chief minister announced last night to give an award of Rs 75 lakh to Kirar for her achievement. He described her success as a pride moment for Madhya Pradesh and the sports world,” a public relations department official said today. The team comprising Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, won the silver medal in the final match against Korea yesterday. The Indian team lost 228-231 in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows.