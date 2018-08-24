Asian Games 2018: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win Gold in tennis men’s doubles

Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan in action during Asian Games 2018. (Source: PTI)

Asian Games 2018: The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan added another Gold medal to India’s medal in the ongoing Asian Games at Indonesia by winning the tennis men’s mixed doubles final. Bopanna and Sharan defeated the Kazakhstan pair in the finals 6-3 6-4. This was India’s sixth Gold and 22nd medal in the competition. Earlier in the day, the Indian rowing contingent redeemed itself by winning three medals, including a historic gold in quadruple sculls, on the final day of the competition at the 18th Asian Games.

Bopanna and Sharan had reached the final after beating Japan’s Uesugi K and Shimabukuro S 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 on Thursday in a nervy tie-breaker. This is India’s fifth Gold medal in Men’s Doubles (Tennis) since the Asian Games started.

Before this, the teams that won gold for India in Men’s Doubles (Tennis) were – Gaurav Natekar/Leander Paes (1994, Hiroshima), Mahesh Bhupathi/Leander Paes (2002 Busan), Mahesh Bhupathi/Leander Paes (2006, Doha), and Somdev Devvarman/Sanam Singh (2010, Guangzhou).

India is set to win another medal in tennis after Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon 6(2)-7, 6-4, 7-6(8) on Thursday to enter the semifinals of Tennis Men’s Singles. Meanwhile, Ankita Raina had to settle for a Bronze medal on Thursday after she lost 4-6, 6(6)-7 after a tough tie-breaker against China’s Zhang Shuai.

Another major heartbreak came for India on Thursday when the Indian Kabaddi team lost to Iran in the second semi-final. After losing captain Ajay Thakur to an injury, the Indian team failed to recover and crashed out of the tournament.

However, Friday turned out to be a better day as rowers added three medals to the tally before the gold in tennis. “Yesterday we had a bad day but soldiers never give up. I told my teammates that we will go for the gold and we will give it all. It was about karo ya maro (do or die). And we did it,” Sawarn Singh, senior most member of the gold-winning quadruple sculls team, said.