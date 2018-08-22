Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women’s 25m pistol, India’s tally now at 11

Shooter Rahi Sarnobat added to India’s medal tally on Wednesday by winning a Gold in women’s 25m pistol event. (Source: IE)

Asian Games 2018: Shooter Rahi Sarnobat added to India’s medal tally on Wednesday by winning a Gold in women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Games 2018. Sarnobat’s Gold was India’s fourth in the ongoing tournament and second in shooting. Star shooter Manu Bhaker finished at the sixth spot in the same event. Sarnobat shot an Asian Games record score of 34 and although Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon provided a tough challenge to the Indian shooter, she was able to clinch the title after two rounds of shoot-off.

The final went into shoot-off after Rahi and Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand were tied on 34 points. Both Rahi and Yangpaiboon shot four out of five shots in the first shoot-off, and then in the second shoot-off the Indian prevailed over her opponent by missing one less.

In the process, she also became the first India woman shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal.

The 27-year-old shooter had won a bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. In the Commonwealth Games, she has won three medals till date – gold (2010, 2014) and silver (2010). India had started Day 3 with two medals in shooting as Saurabh Chaudhary produced an Asian Games record score of 240.7 to clinch the gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol final while Abhishek Verma won the bronze with a score of 219.3.

Meanwhile, the Men’s hockey team continued its superb run and recorded its biggest ever win in international hockey by annihilating Hong Kong China 26-0 in a Pool B match of the Asian Games.

Rupinderpal Singh (3rd, 5th, 30th, 45th, 59th minutes), Harmanpreet Singh (29th, 52nd, 53rd, 54th) and Akashdeep Singh (2nd, 32nd, 35th) scored a hattrick each, while Manpreet Singh (3rd, 17th), Lalit Upadhayay (17th, 19th), Varun Kumar (23rd, 30th), SV Sunil (7th), Vivek Sagar Prasad (14th), Mandeep Sinhgh (21st), Amit Rohidas (27th), Dilpreet Singh (48th), Chinglensana Singh (51st), Simranjeet Singh (53rd) and Surender Kumar (55th) were the other goal getters for India.