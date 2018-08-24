Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally: ASIAD 2018 Medal Tally, Points Table

Bajrang Punia celebrates after winning gold medal in Asian Games 2018. (Source: Reuters)

After a disappointing day in Jakarta where the Indian Kabaddi team lost to Iran in the semi-final and missed out on a Gold, the Indian rowers added a Gold and two bronze medals in an incredible start to the sixth day of Asian Games 2018 on Friday, taking India’s overall tally to 21. The team comprising Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17.13 to win the gold medal in men’s quadruple sculls. This came after Dushyant won the country its first rowing medal at the ongoing Games, claiming a bronze in men’s lightweight single sculls.

There was good news from the archery range though where Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das suffered an upset defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Mongolia. The 4-5 loss in the mixed team quarterfinals left the Indian squad shell-shocked as Deepika yet again floundered in pressure situation.

India’s women’s Kabaddi team is set to take on Iran in the final on Friday while the hockey team will also play its semi-final match, hoping to ensure at least a silver for the country.

Here is the Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally –

S.No Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 59 41 21 121 2 Japan 26 29 34 89 3 Korea 19 21 28 68 4 Iran 10 11 8 29 5 Indonesia 9 7 11 27 6 Thailand 6 4 18 28 7 North Korea 6 2 5 13 8 Chinese Taipei 5 6 11 22 10 India 5 4 12 21

This is India’s 18th appearance in Asian Games. Neeraj Chopra was the flag bearer for India at the opening ceremony of the Games which are taking place in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, from 18 August to 2 September 2018. India secured the Bronze medal in the Men Team Regu event which was the first medal for India in Sepak takraw since it’s debut in the 1990 Asian Games.