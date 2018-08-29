Asian Games 2018: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal reach table tennis mixed doubles semi-final, ensure historic medal

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal in action at Asian Games 2018. (Source: Twitter)

Asian Games 2018: The Indian duo of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal created history on Wednesday as they reached the semi-final of mix doubles team event. The duo won the fifth set against their North Korean 11-8 to ensure India a historic medal in table tennis. “And they have done it! A second medal assured for #TeamIndia in #TabbleTennis in the Mixed Doubles event. Indian pair of #SharathKamalAchanta & #ManikaBatra put up a brave effort to defeat Korea, to cruise into the Semis! #WellDone team,” a tweet from IOA read.

The duo won the match 4-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8. With this win, Manika Batra is set to become the first female Asiad medallist from India in Table Tennis.

#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018

The Indian Mixed Doubles pair of #SharathKamalAchanta and #ManikaBatra put in some tremendous efforts to level their Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals against Korea! Both teams have won 2 sets each, with the last set being played! #TeamIndia lead 5-4! pic.twitter.com/mjL6pjXQVd — Team India (@ioaindia) August 29, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s squash team assured itself of a medal after advancing to the semifinals at the 18th Asian Games. The women’s team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match.

The team will play its final Pool B match against Hong Kong tomorrow and will look to top its pool. The women’s team, which won a maiden silver medal at Incheon four years ago, had earlier beaten Iran, Thailand and Indonesia. Pallikal and Chinappa had also won bronze medals in the women’s singles event last week.