Asian Games LIVE Streaming and LIVE Updates, Day 11: Dutee Chand eyes Gold in 200m final; Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal ensure India medal

Asian Games 2018 LIVE: Dutee Chand eyes gold in 200m final event.

Asian Games 2018 has turned out to be a success for the Indian contingent. With still four days to go India has bagged a total of 50 medals which include nine golds, 19 silvers and 22 bronze. After a successful Day 10 of the Asiad, the Indian sportspeople are all set to shine on Day 11. All eyes would be on Dutee Chand who will be running in the 200m final. Although Hima Das had a shocking exit in the heats, Dutee Chand pulled off a photo finish securing the first spot in her group.

Another track and field event would be an eye grabber is the 1500m. Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, 800m gold and silver medallist respectively would be eyeing qualification for the final event. You can watch all the events on Sony Ten networks. For Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming online visit SonyLiv app.

Indian women hockey team would be going against China to seal a berth in the final of the tournament. Previously in the day, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra beat World No. 3 Korean pair of Lee Sabgsu and Jeon Jihee 3-2 to enter Mixed Doubles quarterfinals.