India vs Japan hockey LIVE streaming and LIVE score, Asian Games 2018: Men in Blue face first real test in hockey

India vs Japan Live: Defending champion to face real test.

India vs Japan hockey LIVE streaming and LIVE score, Asian Games 2018: Defending champions India, for the first time in the tournament, will face a real test in Japan on Friday evening. So far it has been a cakewalk for men in blue who have recorded two heavy wins against Indonesia (17-0) and Hong Kong (26-0) in Pool A matches. The win against Hong Kong China was the best win record for India. They broke their 86-year-old record when they defeated USA 24-1 in Olympics. India would be the overwhelming favourites against unpredictable Japan who are no pushovers and can beat any team on their given day.

On one hand, Japan thumped Sri Lanka 11-0 in their campaign opener, while on the other hand, they struggled against the hosts, Indonesia 3-1 in their second game.

PR Sreejesh-led team looks invincible with Harendra Singh’s attacking tactics perfectly suiting his side’s mentality. And to add the sheen to the axe, Sardara Singh has made a return as good as new. The worrying factor, with the attacking Indian side, is their defence which has hardly been tested so far and remains unpredictable. But all said and done, India is a higher ranked side (#5) and is expected to win comfortably against the lower ranked Japan (#16). If India win today they face red-hot Korea on August 26.