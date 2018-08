Jinson Johnson. (Indian Army/Twitter)

Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson has clinched gold after he finished first in the 1500m final on Thursday. The middle-distance runner had a strong start and capitalised on it in the final laps. He finished the race in 3.44.72 minutes. He is a national record holder in the 1500m race after he finished fifth in 2018 Commonwealth Games. He broke the 23-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad. Jinson Johnso is an Indian Army personnel and is currently a Naib Subedar.