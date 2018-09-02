Asian Games 2018: Japan’s swimmer Rikako Ikee named Most Valuable Player

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee (Reuters)

Japan’s young swimmer Rikako Ikee was named the Indonesia Asian Games’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) here on Sunday after winning six gold and two silver medals. She received $50,000 in prize money. The 18-year-old Japanese won the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly as well as the 4x100m freestyle and medley relays, reports Xinhua news agency.

The teenager is the first female winner of the award, which has been presented at every Games since the 1998 edition in Bangkok.

Back in Japan after the competition, Ikee told the media that she was surprised and happy to know that she has been chosen for the honour. “Thanks to the OCA for considering me as the candidate,” she said.

For the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, she said she will prepare more. “Two years is neither long, nor short, I know what I should do, I will try to achieve more in my own country,” she said.