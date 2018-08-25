Asian Games 2018: Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in women’s squash

​​​
India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik today settled for a bronze in squash women's singles after losing to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games.

Updated: August 25, 2018 2:49 PM
India’s Dipika Pallikal Karthik today settled for a bronze in squash women’s singles after losing to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games here. Dipika lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one Malaysian 0-3 (7-11 9-11 6-11) in the semifinals.

The Indian had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Both the losing semifinalists win a bronze and there is no bronze-medal play-off. David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier.

 

