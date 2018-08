Kamal lost 7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 16-14, 9-11 to Chuang Chihyuan of Taiwan in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals. (Image: IE)

India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika lost their respective singles matches in the table tennis competition at 18th Asian Games here on Friday.

Manika also lost in the pre-quarterfinals. India’s best bet in the women’s singles category was no match for Wang Manyu of China, going down 2-11, 8-11, 8–1, 11-6, 4-11 in a rather lopsided contest.