Virat Kohli’s 71st international century helps former India captain break records, silence critics

India may have been out of the Asia Cup but Virat Kohli managed to raise the country’s spirits by scoring his 71st century. Virat Kohli achieved this amazing feat while playing the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan on Thursday. His century has come at a time when not only him but the countrymen too, needed it the most. With India already out of the tournament, Kohli’s 100 not only boosted the morale of the team but also brought cheers to millions of cricket fans in the country. His century has also silenced those who were calling for his retirement.

It was the century that Virat cracked after almost three years. His marvelous innings of 122 runs of 61 deliveries saw India posting a mammoth total of 212 runs, with in Men in Blue going on to win by 101 runs. It was also his first century in T20I. His last century was against Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test on November 23, 2019.

Also read: Asia Cup 2022: Here’s how India & Pakistan can face each other once again in future tournament matches

The 71st century also helped Virat equal Ricky Ponting’s record and is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who hit 100 centuries during his illustrious career.

He along with KL Rahul (62 off 41 balls), put on 119 runs for the first wicket, helping India to lay a strong foundation against Afghanistan. Virat seems to have regained the lost touch on Thursday as he stepped out to spinner, played out in the gaps perfectly, and also hit a sweep shot.

The former Indian captain was also lucky at one point, having been dropped off the bowling of Mohammad Nabi in the deep during the eighth over. Kohli was looking dangerous in his entire innings as he was raining boundaries and reached the three-figure mark with a pull shot off pacer Fareed Ahmed.

Also read: India vs Pakistan fallout: Amid online hate, Modi minister jumps to Arshdeep Singh’s defence

Virat also ended India’s innings by smashing two successive sixes and also a boundary off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi to take India’s total past 200 runs.

His innings against Afghanistan was also the highest by any batsman at the Dubai International Stadium in T20I. Virat also became the sixth Indian batsman to score a century at the T20I. Before him were Suresh Raina, KL Rahul (2), Rohit Sharma (4), Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav. Also, in terms of both 50 overs and T20I, he surpassed Rohit Sharma (32) for most number of centuries by an Indian.