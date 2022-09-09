Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Preview: Here’s when and where you can watch the match

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Preview: Even as both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have already booked their places in the Asia Cup final to be played on September 11, 2022, both teams will face each other both team will face each other in a stakes less match on today in the Super 4 stage.

While both teams had lost one match each at the group stages, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have done well in the tournament by beat India and Afghanistan at the super 4 stage. While Pakistan took revenge against India in the super 4 stage in the league stage, Sri Lanka’s win against India by 6 wickets at the super 4 stage resulted with the ouster of Men in Blue from the tournament.

The results of today’s match may not have any impact on the final, both teams will be keen to win it to gain some confidence before the all important final.

Venue of the match

The match will be played at at Dubai International Stadium

Time of the match

The match will begin at 19:30 pm

Where can fans watch the match

Fans can watch the match on Star Sports Network in India. Apart from this they can also watch the match at Discover + Hotstar at the OTT platform. Also they can track the match on a number of sports as well as news websites.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Notably, India has won the most number of Asia Cup titles by winning seven times, Sri Lanka have won it five times. Pakistan have won it two times.