India vs Pakistan Live Score: Cricket’s ultimate showdown! India set to face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 battle – Scorecard, Weather updates

Asia Cup 2023 Live Score, IND vs PAK: The highly anticipated moment is drawing near, as the most significant rivalry in the cricket world is poised to take place. India is set to face Pakistan today in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The toss will take place at 2:30 pm and the match will begin at 3:00 pm. As per weather.com’s report at 9:09 AM IST, there is a minimal chance of rain, however, cloudy conditions prevail. The sky is forecasted to be approximately 64 percent covered with clouds, and the likelihood of drizzling ranges between 15-19 percent. So, you can expect the match to be interrupted by a little rain.
Asia Cup, 2023Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 02 September 2023
Pakistan
India
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 3 ) Match begins at 15:00 IST (09:30 GMT)
IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: The Men in Blue are scheduled to face Pakistan in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today.
#watch | Lucknow: Ahead of India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, a cricket fan says, "We are very excited today. We were waiting for this match. We wish that Virat Kohli scores good against Pakistan today." pic.twitter.com/NJ2D1J6VSI— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 2, 2023
The toss between the cricket titans is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm.
Hello and welcome to our live blog.