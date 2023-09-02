scorecardresearch
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Cricket’s ultimate showdown! India set to face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 battle – Scorecard, Weather updates

IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: The toss will take place at 2:30 pm and the match will begin at 3:00 pm.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, IND vs PAK Match Scorecard and Latest Updates from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: India will battle Pakistan today in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. (Image: ICC Twitter)
Asia Cup 2023 Live Score, IND vs PAK: The highly anticipated moment is drawing near, as the most significant rivalry in the cricket world is poised to take place. India is set to face Pakistan today in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The toss will take place at 2:30 pm and the match will begin at 3:00 pm. As per weather.com’s report at 9:09 AM IST, there is a minimal chance of rain, however, cloudy conditions prevail. The sky is forecasted to be approximately 64 percent covered with clouds, and the likelihood of drizzling ranges between 15-19 percent. So, you can expect the match to be interrupted by a little rain.

Asia Cup, 2023Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy   02 September 2023

Pakistan 

vs

India  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 3 ) Match begins at 15:00 IST (09:30 GMT)

For further updates and full live coverage of the historic match, stay with us here at financialexpress.com.

Live Updates

IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: The Men in Blue are scheduled to face Pakistan in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today. Follow all live updates here: 

13:04 (IST) 2 Sep 2023
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live: The fans are ready!!

12:45 (IST) 2 Sep 2023
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live: When is the toss?

The toss between the cricket titans is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm. Stay here with us at financialexpress.com as we bring to you full live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

12:39 (IST) 2 Sep 2023
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live: Will rain play a spoilsport?

As per weather.com's report at 9:09 AM IST, there is a minimal chance of rain, however, cloudy conditions prevail. The sky is forecasted to be approximately 64 percent covered with clouds, and the likelihood of drizzling ranges between 15-19 percent. So, you can expect the match to be interrupted by a little rain.

12:35 (IST) 2 Sep 2023
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live: Hello and Welcome to our live blog!

Hello and welcome to our live blog. Stay with us to get live updates on the battle of the Cricket titans! From toss, wickets to stupendous deliveries and sixes, we will bring to you all the happenings on the India vs Pakistan match. Stay tuned!

Asia Cup 2023
First published on: 02-09-2023 at 12:23 IST

