India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match Preview: Weather forecast, Pitch Report – All you need to know

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pak: In a welcome turn of events for cricket fans, Colombo woke up to a sunny Sunday morning, defying earlier forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the India vs Pakistan match. The two teams are scheduled to compete at 3:00 pm in the afternoon at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Despite earlier predictions by the MET department of substantial rainfall over the weekend, Colombo has remained rain-free since Friday evening. Even on Saturday, despite forecasts of late-evening showers, the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match proceeded without any rain interruptions.

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan: Weather Forecast

However, for IND vs PAK match, there is a notable probability of rain, with AccuWeather predicting an 80 percent chance of rain starting at 5 pm. This is primarily due to the expected humidity levels reaching around 78 percent. A similar forecast was in place for Saturday, but the rain held off, with no ominous clouds looming around the Premadasa Stadium.

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 group match last weekend in Pallekele unfortunately was aborted due to rainfall, leading organizers to allocate a reserve day specifically for this Colombo contest. While every effort will be made to complete the game on Sunday, should it extend into the reserve day, the match will resume from where it left off.

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan: Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium is known for its batsman-friendly pitch, and it’s anticipated to favor the batsmen once more, according to cricketaddictor. As the match progresses, fast bowlers may find some assistance, especially in the later stages, while spinners are likely to dominate during the middle overs.

Also Read The great rivalry: Indian top order must fire for an even contest between bat and ball on Sunday

The decision to provide a reserve day solely for the India vs Pakistan match has raised eyebrows among the coaches of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who expressed surprise at the decision. The Asian Cricket Council, however, clarified that this decision was made after consultations with the respective cricket boards.