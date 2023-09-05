India advances to Super Four with a dominating 10-wicket win over Nepal | Match Report

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Undeterred by a lacklustre bowling performance, India powered to victory through the outstanding performances of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, both achieving unbeaten fifties, securing a 10-wicket win against Nepal. This victory also guarantees India a spot in the Asia Cup Super Four.

In spite of frequent rain interruptions, Nepal posted a commendable total of 230 after being asked to bat first. According to the DLS calculations, India needed 145 runs from 23 overs. Rohit (74 not out off 59 balls) and Gill (67 not out off 62 balls) powered India to victory with their stellar partnership.

As a result, India concluded their Group A matches with three points, while Pakistan had already advanced to the Super Four with three points as well. Nepal, unfortunately, exits the Asia Cup without accumulating any points.

Nepal’s pacers, KC Karan and Sompal Kami, initially posed a challenge for Indian openers Rohit and Gill, but the latter overcame the early difficulties. Gill, in particular, showcased excellent timing with his boundary shots.

Despite some initial struggles, Rohit found his rhythm after the rain break, unleashing a series of elegant shots. Once they shifted gears, the Nepal bowlers struggled to regain control.

While India secured a decisive win, concerns emerged regarding their bowling performance against Nepal, a team expected to be less formidable. Fielding lapses further complicated India’s day, with multiple dropped catches and misfields.

To their credit, the resilient Nepalese batsmen, including Aasif Sheikh (58 off 97 balls), Kushal Bhurtel (38 off 25 balls), and Kami (48 off 55 balls), provided challenging moments for the Indian bowlers.

Nepal, who were dismissed for 104 by Pakistan in their previous match, started aggressively, reaching 65 for 1 in the first 10 overs. Bhurtel played a crucial role in Nepal’s early charge, capitalizing on two missed opportunities from India.

However, India managed to halt Nepal’s progress with Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets between the 16th and 21st overs. Despite the wickets falling around him, Sheikh remained composed.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was expected to trouble the Nepalese batsmen, but Sheikh handled him well, except for deliveries that skidded away.

Eventually, Siraj ended Sheikh’s innings, and Nepal’s lower order continued to resist India’s attempts to wrap up their innings quickly. Dipendra Airee and Kami added valuable runs for the seventh wicket, pushing Nepal past the 200-run mark, although it proved insufficient on the day.

