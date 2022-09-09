Fans rejoice over Virat Kohli’s 71st international tons; Check out some of the best Twitter reactions

Virat Kohli‘s 71st century against Afghanistan during the ongoing Asia Cup not only helped India thrash Afghanistan by 101 runs, fans from India and abroad also took to social media to appreciate his milestone. His century brought cheers among his fans which was otherwise a dead rubber match with both India already failing to reach the final.

Hitting his first century since November 2019, Virat Kohli’s 61-ball-122 runs helped India put a huge total of 212 runs for Afghanistan to chase, only to bundle out the latter for 111 runs. With skipper Rohit Sharma resting for the match, Virat opened the innings with KL Rahul.

Together, both the openers put on 119 runs for the first wicket. Rahul also hit (62 off 41 balls). During the match, Kohli broke many records, which include equalling Ricky Ponting’s total number of international hundreds, only to be behind Sachin Tendulkar who hit 100 centuries during his two-decade long illustrious career.

While his century was also the first by an Indian at the Dubai International Stadium, Kohlis also became the sixth Indian batsman to hit a century in T20I, which include Suresh Raina, KL Rahul (2), Rohit Sharma (4), Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav. Soon after the former India captain hit the milestone his fans as well as former cricketers took to social media to praise his performance.

Praising his performance, cricketer Amit Mishra said, “The tension, pressure or whatever it is, it’s totally missing on Virat Kohli’s face and hence he is playing so freely and confidently. Scoring runs everywhere on the ground.”

“It has been a wonderful knock @imVkohli. So good to see him in such good form. Well played.”, added VVS Laxman.

One of the Twitter users said, “Struggled, He struggled alot, People criticised, People criticised alot, but man never stops believing in himself and grinded day night and proved wrong to each criticizers.. Congratulations and Respect.”

“Form is temporary but class is permanent. No surprised that @imVkohlismashed a great 100. But you took time of three years.” added another.