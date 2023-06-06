Asia Cup 2023: PCB’s ‘Hybrid Model’ rejected, Pakistan may pull out of tournament

In what could be seen as a spin in the momentum of the cricketing event, Pakistan could miss out on the Asia Cup 2023 after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan backed out of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposed ‘Hybrid Model’. The controversy over the upcoming tournament erupted after the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) refused to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan stating security concerns.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India have all taken a stance that it is not logistically or financially feasible to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan along with some other country. All the neighboring countries believe that the upcoming championship should be held in one country, i.e Sri Lanka, since India can’t travel to Pakistan, reported PTI.

As per the report, it is a mere formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members will be conducting a virtual meet or a formal meeting later this month. “Pakistan Cricket Board is now aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not backing its hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup.”

Pakistan’s stand

Meanwhile, PCB Chief Najam Sethi is already in touch with the members of his cricket management committee along with the concerned government officials to discuss the next steps if Pakistan does not get to host any matches of the upcoming tournament.

The PCB chief repeatedly said that if the tournament is moved to another country, Pakistan will not take part in the fixture. Earlier, Pakistan has also suggested a ‘Hybrid Model’, under which 3 to 4 games of the Asia Cup could have been conducted in their country, while the remaining matches involving India could be held in a neutral nation.

‘Pakistan only has two options’

According to a source at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), “Pakistan currently has two options: Play the tourney at a neutral venue or withdraw.”

The source also stated that even if Pakistan doesn’t take part in the championship, it will still be called Asia Cup, however, the broadcaster might renegotiate the deal.

Asia Cup is a six-team and 17-game championship that is tentatively scheduled to start in the second week of September and is seen as a significant precursor to the World Cup.

No Asia Cup this year?

Left with no option the organizers might cancel the tournament altogether. This recent turn of events points toward the possibility that the Asia Cup might be scrapped entirely this year, with India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan playing a multi-team event in a 50-overs format before the World Cup.

“There is every possibility the Asia Cup might not be held this year because without Pakistan and India matches the broadcasters are not likely to offer the same amount they were offering to the ACC with Pakistan included,” the source said.