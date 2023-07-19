Asia Cup 2023 dates announced! India vs Pakistan on THIS date – check details

Attention cricket lovers! Asia Cup 2023, the most-awaited tournament, has just dropped the dates of this year’s edition! Starting on August 30, Asia Cup will see the grand finale on September 17. The dates were announced on Wednesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah on Wednesday.

Also Read Star Sports bags the broadcasting rights for ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

According to the schedule, which was announced on Twitter by the BCCI, the first tournament will be played in Pakistan where the hosts will play against Nepal.

The iconic tournament takes place with a gap of 2 years and this time, the much-anticipated rival teams – India and Pakistan – will face off on September 2 at Sri Lanka’s Kandy. India has been the most successful team with 7 wins and Sri Lanka being in second spot.