Asia Cup 2023: Ahead of much-awaited India-Pakistan face-off, check head-to- head records and other details here

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is all set to begin on August 30. While there are six teams in the fray, the tournament will be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The final will be played on September 17.

The much awaited India-Pakistan match will be held on September 2. With two teams in the same group alongside Nepal, the arch rivals are scheduled to face each other on September 2 in Kandy. If both teams qualify for the super four, both teams will again take on each other on September 10. Apart from these, if both sides reach the final, the arch rivals will again face each other on the above-said date.

India’s record at Asia Cup

India has played 12 of the 13 editions of the Asia Cup, missing the 1986 edition. The team have won the Asia Cup six times. Team India have so far played in 49 ODIs, winning 31 of them. Only Sri Lanka has won more number of matches with 34 wins, as per Wisdom.

Pakistan’s record at Asia Cup

Pakistan have won the tournament twice, in 2000 and 2012. They also finished as the runners up in 1986 and 2014. They missed the tournament in 1990-91. Pakistan have also won 26 of the 45 matches it has played so far.

Head to Head record between India and Pakistan

Both teams have faced each other 13 times in the Asia Cup. While India won seven matches, Pakistan won five. In the 2018 edition of the tournament, both teams faced each other twice, with India winning both games. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a half-century in one match and a century in another.

It may be noted that India beat Pakistan in the last four of five matches that both teams have faced each other in the Asia Cup. It was in 2014 that Pakistan snatched a one-wicket victory in the last over against India.

India-Pakistan head to head in Sri Lanka

Both teams faced thrice in the island country, with a win each in two matches and one ending with no results.