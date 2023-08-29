Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to compete each other to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record – Check what it is

Asia Cup is just around the corner and Team India is all set to lock horns with arch rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Several records are expected to be broken during the tournament.

It may be noted that while Sachin Tendulkar is third in the list of highest scorers in the event, he is closely followed by skipper Rohit Sharma in the list, while Virat Kohli is at 12th position.

Sachin Tendulkar’s record

While the master blaster has amassed a total of 971 runs in Asia Cup ODIs, Sharma has so far scored 745 runs in total, while Kohli has scored 613 runs. Importantly, Sharma has played nine ODIs this year and scored 383 runs at an average of 47.87.

On the other hand, Kohli is also just 36 runs short of MS Dhoni to surpass the latter in the list of highest run scorers in the Asia Cup. He will also need to score three centuries to break Tendulkar’s record. Known for his attacking shots, the task doesn’t look too tough for him.

Both batsmen will look to score runs and gain confidence ahead of the World Cup, which India will host for the first time all alone in October and November.

All time top scorers

It may be noted here that only two Sri Lankan stalwards, Sanath Jayasurya and Kumara Sangakkara are the only two batsmen in the history of the tournament to have scored over 1,000 runs. While Jayasurya has scored 1220 runs in 25 matches, with an average of 53.04, his former teammate scored 1,075 runs at an average of 48.86.

While six teams will be participating in the Asia Cup, India have been placed with Pakistan and Nepal in one group.

Meanwhile, in a big blow for Men in Blue, KL Rahul has been ruled out of action in the first two matches in the Asia Cup due to an injury. Sanju Samsung has been selected as the reserve player.