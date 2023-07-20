Asia Cup 2023: Save the dates! Cricket fans may see India vs Pakistan clash THREE times in the tournament

Amidst the hushed anticipation of cricket fans worldwide, the veil was lifted on Wednesday, revealing the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023. The momentous event, much-awaited and steeped in rivalry, would culminate in a showdown – India versus Pakistan – on the grounds of Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. As sworn adversaries, both teams found themselves positioned in Group A alongside Nepal, possibly entangling in a fierce match thrice within 15 days, provided they reach the Super 4 and ultimately, the finals.

The tournament’s commencement date is August 30, and it will run until September 17. This six-team ODI tournament serves as a precursor to the ICC World Cup and will kick off in Multan, with a Pakistan vs Nepal match.

After their opening match against their arch-rivals, led by Rohit Sharma, Team India will have a one-day break before facing Nepal on September 4 in Kandy. A brief interlude of one day would then lead them to another contest, this time against Nepal on September 4.

How India vs Pakistan may happen thrice

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah confirmed that regardless of their positions after the first round, Pakistan will remain A1, and India will remain A2. In case either of them fails to qualify, Nepal will take their position. If both India and Pakistan manage to qualify, they are scheduled to face each other once more in Colombo on September 10.

In Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are designated as B1 and B2, respectively. If any of these teams fail to advance to the Super 4s, Afghanistan will take their place.

In June, the Asian Cricket Council had already unveiled the schedule of the hybrid model Asia Cup, with four matches being held in Pakistan and the remaining nine in Sri Lanka.

Given the strained political ties between India and Pakistan over the last decade and a half, bilateral cricket has suffered, leading the neighbouring countries to compete only in multi-team events at neutral venues. The Indian board expressed safety concerns and ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September, prompting the PCB to offer India the option of playing their matches in the United Arab Emirates, thus adopting the “hybrid model.”

The participating teams in the tournament are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, making it a total of 13 ODI matches.

This year’s format features two groups of three teams each, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four will then compete in the final on September 17. Should India and Pakistan secure the top spots, they will meet for the third time — the finals — in the tournament in Colombo.

India, Pakistan, and Nepal comprise one group, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form the other.