Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja becomes highest wicket-taker for India in tournament’s history – details

In good news for cricket fans, star spinner Ravindra Jadeja has become the highest wicket-taker for India in the Asia Cup. He achieved this feat while playing against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. Jadeja took two wickets in the match and gave away 33 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling record

Jadeja has now taken 24 wickets in the 18 matches he has played in the Asia Cup so far. He surpassed former India pacer Irfan Pathan who took 22 wickets in 12 outings in the Asia Cup matches.

Overall, Jadeja is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup, while Sri Lankan legend Muthiah Muralidaran continues to lead the chart with 30 wickets in 24 matches that he played in the Asia Cup. For India, Kuldeep Yadav is also in the race with 19 wickets in nine Asia Cup matches he has played till now.

Rohit Sharma joins 10,000 runs club

Notably, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a major milestone during the match against Sri Lanka last night. During his useful innings of 53, Kohli also reached a major milestone of 10,000 runs. He became the 15th cricketer to join the club. Apart from this, he also became the fastest batsman in history to score 8,000 runs as an opener in the format.

India is already in the final

Meanwhile, India has already qualified for the final after its 41-run victory against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. In another Super Four match on Monday, Rohit Sharma’s men thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play each other on Thursday in a virtual semi-final.

While both teams share two points each, Sri Lanka is slightly ahead of Pakistan in terms of net run rate. In case the match is canceled due to rain, Sri Lanka may reach the final and play India on Sunday.

India have won the Asia Cup seven times. Sri Lanka won six times and Pakistan twice.