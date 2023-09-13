Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan or Sri Lanka – which team will face India in final? Top scenarios

With India already reaching the final of the Asia Cup, all eyes are on Pakistan and Sri Lanka on which team will face Men in Blue on Sunday. Last night, Rohit Sharma’s men booked their place in the final with a comprehensive 41-run victory over Sri Lanka.

India already in final

Earlier on Monday, the team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by a record margin of 228 runs, after the match was pushed to a reserve day due to heavy rains in Colombo on Sunday. Their next match against Bangladesh on Friday will nothing sort of a formality, as Bangla Tigers are all ready out of the contention. Team India will however look to win the match and remain unbeaten in Super Fours, Bangladesh will also try to return back home with a win.

Net run rate

It may be noted that Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face each other on Thursday. Both teams share two points each with both sides winning one match and losing one each. However Sri Lanka is ahead of Pakistan in terms of run rate. While Sri Lanka’s current net run rate in the tournament is -0.200, Pakistan’s net runrate -1.892.

With two of its star players Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picking up injuries, Pakistan have number of concerns to take care. Selectors have replaced both players Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan in a hurried replacement.

Virtual semi-final

While Thursday’s match could be a virtual semi-final, Pakistan will require to beat Sri Lanka by heavy margin, for a place in the final. With most matches in the tournament affected by rain, Pakistan will have its task cut-out. As the match will have no reserve day, Pakistan will have to pack their bags and return home in case match is abondoned due to rain once again.

Also, Sri Lanka’s defeat to India on Tuesday stopped all chances for Pakistan to qualify for the final. Having won just one match at the event, their net runrate currently stands at 0.749.