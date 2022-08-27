Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are set to battle it out on the cricket ground in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 that kicks off today. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams are in Group B alongside Bangladesh. Afghanistan side will be led by Mohammad Nabi, while the Sri Lanka team will be led by Dasun Shanaka. On the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, Afghanistan is on the tenth spot, while Sri Lanka is ranked eighth.

SCORECARD:

Asia Cup, 2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 27 August 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 1 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Weather Condition:

According to cricketaddictor.com, the temperature today is expected to hover around 36°C with 38% humidity and 18 km/hr wind speed. As of now, there are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Pitch Report:

The surface of the picth at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium does not really lend itself to explosive batting, according to a report by cricketaddictor.com. The report also states that the surface of this Dubai stadium frequently sees games that are in the range of 160–170. The stadium also has extremely short straight boundaries which might prove to be beneficial for the batsmen. The players and the audience can also expect more bounce and some seam movement. The report says that on this surface, the spinners have very little support.

Sri Lankan players to watch out for:

Maheesh Theekshana: A right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler, Maheesh Theekshana has hunted 16 wickets in the 18 matches of his T20I career. According to cricketaddictor.com, Theekshana is expected to bring his A-game in today’s match as well.

Charith Asalanka: A lot rides on Sri Lanka’s left-handed batsman Charith Asalanka. He has scored 521 runs in 20 matches of his T20I career.

Afghanistan players to watch out for:

Karim Janat: A right-hand batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Afghanistan, Karim janat has marked 345 runs and taken 31 wickets in his 36 matches T20I career so far. He is going to be a safe bet for this match, according to cricketaddictor.com.

Naveen ul-Haq: Haq is Afghanistan’s right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler. He has taken 25 wickets in the 18 matches of his T20I career so far. The report by cricketaddictor.com says that he is expected to make a significant impact with his bowling skills in this match.