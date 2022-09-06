Asia Cup 2022: India’s crown on the line against resurgent Sri Lanka | Match preview

On Tuesday, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India will face Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match. Winning 17 out of 25 T20Is, the Men in Blue have asserted their dominance in the shortest format against their rival, Sri Lanka.

It is the third match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022. In their first Super Four game, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan. But, sadly, on Sunday, the Men in Blue lost their game against Pakistan. Our neighbour defeated us by five wickets to avenge their defeat against India in their very first group game.

Sri Lanka didn’t start the tournament well. In the opening game, they were dismissed for 105 and then watched Afghanistan run down the target with 59 balls to spare.

In UAE, Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka. During the tournament (27 August – 11 September 2022), a total of 13 matches will take place. So far, India has also won the most 7 Asia Cup titles. With 5 titles, Sri Lanka comes next. Pakistan has won 2 titles.

About Asia Cup 2022

This is the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The matches are being played as Twenty20 Internationals during August and September 2022. It was originally scheduled to be held in September 2020. However, due to COVID19, the tournament was postponed in July 2020. In October 2021, it was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that Sri Lanka will host the tournament in 2022. Pakistan will host the 2023 edition.

Team news (probable)

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Danushka Gunathilaka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dilshan Madushanka, 11 Asitha Fernando.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Timing

The match will start at 7:30 pm (IST).